Review of the cloaking service Cloud Filter

What is Cloud Filter and why is it essential for traffic arbitration? Registration for the service and obtaining a trial. Campaign setup. Integration with Safe Page.

What is Cloud Filter?

Cloud Filter is a reliable assistant for arbitrageurs that filters out low-quality traffic and protects against fraud. With its help, you can eliminate unwanted traffic, such as bots, moderators, competitors, etc., allowing you to focus on real users and increase conversions. Cloud Filter works with numerous traffic sources, including Google, Facebook, TikTok, Yandex, and over 100 other platforms.

Forget about bans and budget wastage only high-quality traffic, real users, and substantial conversions. You pay once a month and receive complete protection and real-time analytics. In short, if you want to make money rather than waste cash, you can't go without Cloud Filter.

Let’s take a closer look at what it is and what advantages it offers.

Registration for the Service

Where to start? You don’t need to spend time downloading software or installing desktop versions. Access to the entire service can be obtained through your browser — just visit the website cloud-filter.com.

On the homepage, you can learn about the benefits of the service, partners, pricing plans, and a knowledge base. To start using Cloud Filter, you need to register.

To start using Cloud Filter, you need to register.

You will need an email address and a password for this.

You will receive an email with a link to activate your account. By clicking this link, your profile will be activated for further use. The next step is the payment process.

A significant advantage is that the service offers a 7-day trial period. To obtain it, please contact support https://t.me/cloudfilter, https://t.me/cloud_filter_customer_service.

Campaign Setup

After successfully registering for the service, you can begin creating and setting up your campaign. It’s advisable to prepare your safe page and offer page in advance to save time during the initial setup.

To create your first campaign, click on "Create."

Fill in the information about your campaign, including the name, the link to the Safe Page (for unwanted traffic), and the link to the Offer Page (for target users).

In the Loading Type section, keep the checkbox for "Show Content" checked, as recommended by the service - this way, bots and moderators will see the content of the Safe Page without the need for redirects.

However, if your Offer Page is a tracking link, then select the redirect method.

The service also offers the option for A/B testing of landing pages with the offer to find the one that converts better.

The next step is filter setup.

The main filter, Premium, is an original development of the Cloud Filter service, which includes a database of bots and moderators.

If needed, you can enable additional filters such as IPv6, VPN/Proxy, maximum clicks per IP address, geo, devices, etc.

Choose the filters that are most suitable for you.

Notably, the service also offers additional filtering by browser type, operating system, and browser language.

Are all the settings ready? - Now choose the campaign status.

Active - all filters will work as specified.

Pause - a white page will be shown to the traffic regardless of the selected filter.

Dedicated - here you can choose the number of clicks after which the campaign will switch to Active status.

So, you have created your first campaign.

Save all the settings and go to the Campaigns section.

Integration with Safe Page

Cloud Filter offers four integration methods that differ in technical aspects and use cases:

Using PHP code, you can cloak a regular website or an affiliate link.

If the Safe Page and Offer Page are hosted on the same server alongside our script, you can locally set up the cloak using PHP code.

JavaScript integration is suitable if your Safe Page is built with a website builder (WIX, Tilda, Shopify, etc.).

If you have a WordPress site, you can easily integrate the cloak using a plugin or directly with a code snippet.

Go to the campaign settings and click "Download."

Here, you can choose the most suitable integration method for cloaking.

For example - you select the standard integration method, then choose PHP and click "Download" once again. The final step is to upload the index.php script to your hosting.

In summary, Cloud Filter is a powerful tool, and its ease of use is one of its main features. With its intuitive interface, even beginners can easily navigate its functionality.

Notably, the database is updated in real time, even utilizing artificial intelligence—which is certainly impressive.

Trust Cloud Filter for your arbitrage needs and focus on your success without worrying about moderation.