CPA Private – Partner Network Review

CPA Private is a next-generation affiliate marketing network that offers over 500 offers in the most profitable verticals such as sweepstakes, health, VOD, and others. CPA Private is suitable for those who want to earn money by attracting targeted traffic to high-converting offers with high payouts and flexible conditions.

What advantages does CPA Private have over other networks?

CPA Private has several advantages over other affiliate marketing networks, such as:

High-quality offers and landing pages that are regularly tested and optimized.

Professional support and personal managers who help partners with choosing offers, setting up campaigns, and resolving any issues.

Fast and stable payments through various methods, including PayPal, Wire, Payoneer, Bitcoin, and others.

An attractive referral program that allows earning 10% of the income from referred partners.

A modern platform with a user-friendly interface and powerful tracking, which allows tracking and analyzing campaign results in real-time.

What reviews do partners leave about CPA Private?

CPA Private mainly receives positive reviews from partners who praise the network for high conversions, generous payouts, excellent support, and a wide range of offers. Some partners also note that CPA Private has the best offers in the VOD vertical. However, there are also negative reviews in which partners complain that the network does not pay them or closes their accounts without explanation. CPA Private responds to such reviews by stating that they do not pay for fake or fraudulent leads reported by advertisers.

Conclusion

CPA Private is an affiliate marketing network that may be of interest to those who want to work with high-quality offers in popular verticals. The network has many advantages, such as high payouts, professional support, flexible conditions, and a referral program. However, the network also has some drawbacks, such as the possibility of not receiving payment or losing an account in case of suspicion of fraud. Therefore, before starting to work with CPA Private, we recommend checking the network's reputation, reading reviews from other partners, and following the network's rules and requirements.