CrazyFB.shop — №1 Facebook Account Store for Arbitrage

We are excited to introduce CrazyFB.shop — a professional store for traffic arbitrage consumables, where you can buy Facebook accounts for arbitrage, launch ads without bans, and scale your bundles. We confidently recommend CrazyFB.shop as a trusted supplier of high-quality accounts and related products for arbitrage professionals of all levels.

Everything you need for stable and effective advertising on Facebook and Instagram — in one place!

CrazyFB.shop Product Range

We offer a complete range of solutions for launching and scaling advertising in Facebook Ads. Every product undergoes meticulous preparation — from farming accounts on real devices to testing cards for the first billing and providing 4G mobile proxies.

Facebook Auto-Registered Accounts — Quick Start for Advertising

Facebook auto-registered accounts are the perfect choice for quickly testing offers and scaling working bundles. CrazyFB.shop offers various configurations:

Auto-reg + Selfie

Auto-reg + Fan Page

Auto-reg + Business Manager

Auto-reg + Professional Mode

Especially popular are Facebook auto-reg accounts linked to BM, allowing you to quickly build Facebook + Instagram bundles and start campaigns without extra delays.

Hand-Farmed Facebook Accounts — Stability and Anti-Ban

For those who value reliability and trust, we offer hand-farmed Facebook accounts with a warm-up. All accounts are farmed manually on real devices, with activity, friends, and unique cookies.

These accounts are ideal for:

Facebook anti-ban strategies

Launching ads with micro-spend

Working in gray niches with minimal risks

Hand-farming ensures maximum account longevity and stability during moderation.

PZRD Facebook Accounts — Maximum Durability

Looking for a solution to run large-scale traffic without constant bans? PZRD Facebook accounts (Passed Advertising Restriction Decision) are your perfect choice.

Advantages include:

High trust level

Ability to work with Business Managers

Perfect for bundling with auto-reg accounts

Easy launch of advertising campaigns in Facebook Ads without limitations

PARD is a must-have for large teams and agencies.

Facebook Business Managers (BM) — For Scaling Your Advertising

At CrazyFB.shop, you can buy Facebook Business Managers in various configurations:

With limits from $50 to $250

With limits up to $1500

Unlimited accounts for massive scaling

Buying Facebook Business Managers is essential for managing multiple ad accounts, pixels, domains, and pages within a single ecosystem.

High-Limit Facebook Accounts — Solutions for Big Budgets

For professional media buyers, we offer:

BM 250 — ideal for small to medium budgets

— ideal for small to medium budgets BM 1500 — perfect for large-scale ad campaigns

— perfect for large-scale ad campaigns Unlimited Facebook advertising accounts — premium accounts without restrictions

These solutions are perfect for betting, nutra, e-commerce, and white niches advertising.

Facebook Fan Pages — Ready-to-Use Pages for Advertising

At CrazyFB.shop, you can also purchase ready-made Fan Pages for arbitrage. Each page features:

Post history

Real activity

Passed Facebook moderation

Facebook Fan Pages for advertising help boost user trust and reduce ad rejection risks.

Instagram Accounts — Expand Your Reach

We offer Instagram accounts for arbitrage with the option to link them to Facebook:

With real activity

With warm-up

With BM integration

Working through Instagram allows you to target additional audiences and build unique advertising bundles.

Cards for Arbitrage and First Billing (PB)

To help you efficiently spend ad budgets, we offer:

Cards for PB (first billing)

Cards for account binding

With our solutions, you ensure first billing without rejections, allowing faster launch of ad campaigns without unnecessary verifications.

Mobile Proxies for Facebook — Safe Work Without Bans

4G mobile proxies for stable advertising are another solution we offer. Our proxies provide:

High level of anonymity

Reliable protection from bans

Secure farming environment

Proxies for farming Facebook accounts are perfect both for initial farming and active ad launches.

Facebook Account Rental — Quick Start Without Buying

Don't want to buy accounts? Take advantage of renting trusted Facebook accounts for Facebook Ads.

Rental services include:

Warmed-up accounts

Full readiness for ad launch

Individual selection according to your niche

Renting Facebook accounts is an excellent opportunity to quickly test hypotheses and scale working bundles.

Why Choose CrazyFB.shop?

Full assortment : auto-reg accounts, Fan Pages, BMs, PB cards, proxies, and account rentals

: auto-reg accounts, Fan Pages, BMs, PB cards, proxies, and account rentals Instant account delivery after payment

after payment Account replacement in case of non-working ones (under conditions)

in case of non-working ones (under conditions) 24/7 Telegram support

Own farming and warming-up department

We work with teams, agencies, and major arbitrage professionals

With us, your projects will reach a new level — reliable, stable, and without unnecessary risks.

Cooperation and Partnership with CrazyFB.shop

We are always open to partnership:

Sell your accounts through our platform

Promote our store through the affiliate program

Order custom bundles and accounts tailored to your needs

Scale your advertising campaigns in Facebook Ads together with us!

CrazyFB.shop guarantees quality and stability for arbitrageurs.

CrazyFB.shop — Everything You Need for Successful Traffic Arbitrage in One Place

Buy from professionals — auto-reg accounts, farmed accounts, business managers, Fan Pages, PB cards, and mobile proxies for Facebook.