DataImpulse - proxy service review

DataImpulse is a reliable partner that provides custom proxy services for your business. With these ethically obtained proxies, you can send requests from different IPs — as if from different devices, locations, and time zones. Sites would never suspect you, ask you to enter a captcha, or even ban you.

In just a few clicks, you can integrate DataImpulse proxies with any antidetect browser and start managing multiple accounts. Their simple dashboard helps to keep track of proxies and change the configurations anytime.

Starting at just $1 per 1 GB you can get access to an unblockable IP pool, precise country-level targeting, choose between rotating or sticky sessions, and much more. Now, let's see how these features can be useful for you.

Key DataImpulse benefits

Worldwide Coverage - Available in 194 locations, DataImpulse's proxies deliver the global reach necessary for stable functioning in multiple regions.

Large Network with over 5 million IP addresses

No Expiration Dates

Guaranteed High Uptime

Extra targeting option - Find precise information in specific locations.

- Find precise information in specific locations. Useful Tutorials and YouTube Channel - lots of detailed guides to help you make the most of our services and tools.

- lots of detailed guides to help you make the most of our services and tools. Flexible pay-as-you-go pricing - Pay only for the traffic you use.

- Pay only for the traffic you use. 24/7 Human Support

Residential Proxies

By using residential proxies you will have genuine IP addresses sourced from real residential networks. At DataImpulse, you get API access and one of the lowest rates on the market - just $1 per GB. If your tasks require authentic IPs, greater privacy, and stable performance for things like accessing region-specific content, ad-verification, or SEO analysis, residential proxies are the best solution.

Datacenter Proxies

Datacenter proxies come in handy when you need to transfer a lot of data with different IP addresses. In large web scraping projects, automated bots visit websites to extract data in a user-friendly format. In such cases, proxies make web scraping fast and cost-efficient. For users that are focused on fast performance, budget-friendly solutions, and data scraping, datacenter proxies could be the more suitable option.

Mobile Proxies

If you're looking for mobile proxies, DataImpulse provides worldwide access via 5G, 4G, 3G, and LTE networks. Whether you need rotating IPs or prefer sticky sessions, you have the flexibility to choose.

Popular Use Cases

DataImpulse proxies cover numerous common use cases. You'll need proxies to avoid IP blocks if you’re into web scraping for data extraction or Python-based scraping projects. DataImpulse also has detailed guides for your convenience. You can manage social media accounts, stream on platforms like Twitch, or even run bots.

How to use Undetectable browser with DataImpulse proxies

First of all, go to dataimpulse.com and press the “Try now” button in the top right corner of the screen. After successful registration, log in to your DataImpulse account.

Select the “+ create a new order” button. Choose your proxy type and click “Buy Now“.

Once you’ve completed your first purchase, you can view all your plans in the “Plans” tab, including details such as the purchase date and remaining GBs. You can also top up a plan by clicking the “Add” button.

Log in to your Undetectable account. Click “+ New Profile” button. You’ll see an extended window with profile info and notes. Name your profile, choose a folder and group.

To configure a proxy, click on the second icon. Select “New Proxy” and in the right field type host, port, login, and password that you can find within your Plan on your DataImpulse dashboard.

Click the adjacent button near your proxy access details. Select “Create”.

Click “Open” and you’ll your new profile on the left side under the “+New Profile” button. You’ll be redirected to Chromium.

Conclusion

Using proxies as an additional security shield has many reasons. Lower the risk of cyberattacks, access global content, and enjoy fast connections. Once you integrate DataImpulse proxies with the Undetectable browser, you’ll have all the necessary tools for safe online activities.