Dr.cash - affiliate network review

Dr.cash - is one of the oldest (more than 8 years on the market) international CPA networks specializing in internal verticals. Currently, the affiliate program includes more than 2000 offers in COD, SS and Trial + Upsell formats in more than 240 GEOs, including exotic and exclusive ones.

Large selection of offers

One of the features of the network - "low price" and "zero price" offers. More than 55 sub-verticals in a health and beauty niche are available for the affiliates to work on: weight loss, anti-aging cosmetics, varicose veins, parasites, joints, hypertension, etc.

Adult and WhiteHat offers are also available.

Dr.cash accepts traffic from any source.

Facebook, Google Ads, Teaser Networks, Native Adult Networks (Exoclick, TrafficJunky, TrafficFactory, etc.), Push, Pop, SEO - any traffic that converts will be paid.Case studies and tutorials on how to drive traffic from various sources are posted in their blog and YouTube-channel.

Payment procedure

Payouts are made up to 2 times a day on request - another unique feature of the network. However, before the first payout is made, it is possible to place a hold on the account in order to check leads for fraud.

Contact us

Friendly and professional 24/7 support will help with any question and technical issues, and will advise on what traffic can be directed to and what converts well in any region.

Guarantors

Affiliates who have successfully passed the test cap are offered individual BUMPs and in some cases approval rate % guarantees.