EnvyBox - CRM system review
EnvyBox is a comprehensive service that offers a wide range of tools to improve customer interaction and increase sales efficiency. The service is targeted at the Russian market and provides support in Russian and Ukrainian languages. The cost starts at 990 rubles, with a trial period available to evaluate the service's functionality.
Key Features of EnvyBox
- Online chat and group chats: This tool allows real-time communication with website visitors, supports group chats, emojis, image display, and social media authentication, making communication more convenient and effective.
- Quizzes: A powerful tool to increase customer engagement, allowing the creation of interactive tests on the website. Each user's answer brings them closer to obtaining the promised result and can be accompanied by a discount, incentivizing the customer to leave their contact information.
- Lead generator: A popup widget offering special offers and notifying the manager of a new contact for immediate follow-up. The design can be customized to match the website style, and detailed information about the client can be obtained.
- Herd instinct: A tool that uses the principle of social proof to stimulate visitor actions by showing the actions of other users, such as purchases or reviews.
- Call back: Allows automatic contact with the customer, providing personalized approaches, the ability to schedule call times, and integration with various CRMs and analytics systems.
- EnvyBox CRM: A system for managing customers and deals, offering convenient cards for tracking customer interaction history. This tool is aimed at increasing sales and improving customer service.
Security and Confidentiality
EnvyBox ensures a high level of data security, including data transmission encryption via HTTPS protocol, multi-factor authentication, and backup in multiple locations. The service complies with key federal laws of the Russian Federation regarding personal data and is included in the Unified Register of Russian Programs, confirming its reliability and legality of use in Russia.
Conclusion
EnvyBox is a powerful and versatile business tool that offers various functions to improve customer interaction and increase conversion. The combination of user-friendliness, flexible settings, and integration with popular platforms makes EnvyBox an essential tool for businesses of any size.