EPN.NET – review of the service for renting mobile applications

EPN.NET is a service that offers virtual cards for online purchases and advertising campaigns. With EPN.NET, you can create and manage an unlimited number of cards, as well as top them up with cryptocurrency. EPN.NET ensures a high level of security and anonymity in online transactions.

How does EPN.NET work?

To start using the EPN.NET service, you need to register on the website and confirm your email. After that, you will be able to create two types of virtual cards: ADV and Universal. ADV cards are designed for advertising campaigns on platforms such as Facebook, Google, TikTok, and others. Universal cards are suitable for any online purchases, including Amazon, AliExpress, Netflix, etc. You can choose the currency, limit, and validity period for each card, as well as view transaction history. To top up the card balance, you can use the USDT cryptocurrency, which is quickly and securely converted into the desired currency. You can also use a convenient browser extension that automatically fills in card details during payment.

What are the advantages of EPN.NET?

EPN.NET has several advantages over other virtual card services, such as:

Low fees. EPN.NET only charges 1% of the card balance top-up amount, while other services may charge up to 5% or more.

Fast and reliable operation. EPN.NET guarantees high transaction speed and stability, as well as protection against blocks and payment failures.

Anonymity and confidentiality. EPN.NET does not require you to provide personal data or documents for registration and use of the service. All your transactions remain anonymous and are not disclosed to third parties.

Customer support. EPN.NET has a responsive and professional support team that works 24/7 and is ready to address any questions or issues related to the service.

What are the reviews of EPN.NET?

EPN.NET has many positive reviews from its users who are satisfied with the quality and convenience of the service. On the Trustpilot website, you can read opinions of real customers who praise EPN.NET for its speed, reliability, simplicity, and support. Here are some of them:

"I have used EPN several times, and I am very satisfied with the service. Every time I topped up the balance through USDT, they were fast, reliable, and responsive. The process is very simple, and the fees are reasonable. No problems so far. Their customer support is also excellent. They have always been helpful and quickly resolved my questions and issues."

"These virtual cards are useful if you need to pay from multiple sources to launch an advertising campaign, so I think their main product is the ADV card. They also have universal cards for online payments, but it costs an additional $5 per month, and I don't know if anyone even uses them. I think their universal cards can be useful for people whose cards are declined for online payments in their country or something like that. We don't have such a problem in Argentina, so I can't say. Personally, I used it to pay for Facebook ADs. None of the payments were declined or anything like that, so I think everything is fine. Their browser extension is also quite useful because it can automatically fill in all the card details for you."

Conclusion

EPN.NET is an excellent service for those who want to use cryptocurrency for secure payment of their online purchases and advertising campaigns. With EPN.NET, you get access to an unlimited number of virtual cards that you can create and manage as you wish. EPN.NET has several advantages, such as low fees, fast and reliable operation, anonymity and confidentiality, as well as customer support. EPN.NET also has many positive reviews from its users who are satisfied with the quality and convenience of the service. If you are looking for a simple and secure way to pay for online transactions using cryptocurrency, then EPN.NET is what you need.