FairPay – partner network review
FairPay Partners is an international CPA network that offers offers in gambling, betting, and finance from direct advertisers. They accept traffic from any sources and cover almost all GEOs.
Why choose FairPay Partners?
- WinWinWell Casino - their own in-house product with high rates;
- Individual conditions for webmasters regarding caps and payouts;
- Bonuses and discounts on software from partners;
- Round-the-clock support ready to answer any questions;
- Convenient personal account with an intuitive interface and detailed statistics.