FlexCard - virtual card service overview

FlexCard: An Affiliates Best Friend

For every problem, there's a solution, especially in such a flexible and inventive industry as affiliate marketing. There was a time when making online payments was a constant headache for webmasters, but with the advent of virtual cards, that issue has moved to the back burner.

There are now countless services providing virtual cards, but most of them don't take into account the specific needs of affiliate marketing. Fortunately, there are services created with our industry in mind. Today, we'll talk about one of them (and probably the best) — FlexCard!

Card Issuance and BINs

The main feature of the service — issuing virtual cards — is executed perfectly by FlexCard. Card issuance is instant (from 1 to 5 minutes after the request), and each user can have an unlimited number of cards. All cards provided by the service are debit and non-personalized, which enhances anonymity.

The cards are available in USD and EUR, with issuance costs starting at $2, while maintenance is free. You can top up the card via crypto (from 50 USDT) or bank transfer (from $100), with a 3% top-up fee in both cases. A unique feature of FlexCard is that the fee is returned to the user when withdrawing or refunding funds from the card.

FlexCard offers a wide range of BINs from popular European and American GEOs: dozens of cities in the USA, UK, Brazil, Estonia, and Spain are at your disposal. You can choose the right BIN by checking the statistics in the "BINs" section (believe it or not), where their popularity for all major sources over the past 30 days is detailed.

Personal Account and Team

FlexCard was created specifically for affiliate marketing, and the service's dashboard fully reflects this, including features such as detailed analytics on BIN popularity across different sources and convenient team management with role-based access control.

The registration process is two-step and simple: sign up on the website and confirm your email, then contact support via Telegram to verify your account. No SMS or documents are required at any stage.

Through support, you can create a team and assign roles. There are three roles: teammate (a buyer with minimal access), manager (a team lead who manages the buyers under them), and owner (the team leader with full access). Once your team is set up, you can fully utilize the service.

Features and Advantages of FlexCard

15,000+ cards issued and 1,600+ new teams every month;

Top BINs: USA, UK, Brazil, Estonia, Spain;

Top-up fee refunded when withdrawing funds to a wallet;

Instant issuance of USD and EUR cards starting from $2, with top-ups from $50;

Convenient Telegram bot with 3DS codes, balance, and transaction history;

Team functionality with role distribution and statistics;

FlexCard cards integrate well with Google, Facebook, and TikTok;

Low top-up fees and no card maintenance charges;

Lucrative referral program: 30% from each referral.

With the promo code UNDETECTABLE, every new user will receive 5 free cards. To use the promo code, simply send it to FlexCard support.