FlyProxy - proxy service review

1. FlyProxy Dynamic/Static Residential Proxy

Starting at $2/GB or $5.5/IP per month, you can access over 7800 high-speed servers from more than 200 countries or regions, supporting HTTP(S) SOCKS5.

Since 2018, FlyProxy dynamic/static residential proxies have been trusted by thousands of businesses, making them an ideal choice for secure access to localized content and professional web scraping solutions. It covers 7800+ high-speed servers across more than 200 countries or regions and supports top languages, easily integrating our solutions into your projects.

Supported Devices: Windows, iOS, Android, Linux.

Use Cases: Data scraping, brand protection, ad verification, e-commerce, social media applications, etc.

2. What is a Static Residential Proxy?

In simple terms, it refers to fixed IP addresses designed specifically for home network environments. Static residential IPs are provided by Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to home users, maintaining their address throughout their lifecycle unless changed due to external factors (e.g., ISP policy changes) or user requests.

Application Scenarios:

Remote Work: Remote employees can access the company intranet through static residential IPs, facilitating work-from-home convenience.

Online Education:Online education platforms can use static residential IPs to provide stable online classroom services.

Gaming Acceleration:Gamers can enjoy smoother gaming experiences with static residential IPs.

Network Security: Network security personnel can use static residential IPs for network security monitoring and defense.

Cross-border E-commerce:Static residential IPs can bypass regional restrictions, allowing cross-border e-commerce to operate more flexibly and avoid payment barriers caused by geographical limitations.

3. What is a Dynamic Residential Proxy?

Dynamic residential proxies come from many real residential devices abroad, not from foreign operators, but genuine, legally compliant self-operated residential proxies. They hide the user's identity through a bunch of residential proxy IPs, which rotate periodically or per session to simulate the real activities of real home users.

Application Scenarios:

Data Collection: Data collectors can efficiently gather information from various websites using dynamic residential IPs for market research, competitive analysis, and business decisions.

Privacy and Security Protection: The variability of dynamic residential IPs makes it difficult for attackers to track users' real identities and locations through IP addresses, enhancing home network security.

Breaking Network Restrictions and Blocks: Overseas dynamic residential IPs can simulate fully human usage scenarios, overcoming high-level anti-crawling measures on websites.

Social Media Management: Dynamic residential IP proxies can provide a certain level of anonymity when managing multiple social media accounts, preventing account bans.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO): When conducting SEO competitive analysis, using overseas dynamic residential IPs can simulate users from different regions, obtaining search results from various areas to help optimize search engine strategies.

Ad Verification, Price Comparison, and Market Research: Dynamic residential IPs can also be used for ad verification, price comparison, market research, and more.

4. We now provide a free proxy list, updated every thirty minutes.

How to Get a Trial?

Register an account

5. How to Subscribe to a Package?

You can directly subscribe to packages on the residential proxy page as shown below

