Gambling Craft - review of the affiliate network

Gambling Craft is a highly effective affiliate program focused on monetizing traffic in the iGaming sector. Since its establishment in 2014, Gambling Craft has successfully partnered with licensed online casinos, offering affiliates attractive collaboration terms, including various commission models such as Revenue Share, CPA, and hybrid deals.
Key Advantages of Gambling Craft
- Payment Models: Offers three main payment models: up to 50% on the RevShare model, up to $450 per player on the CPA model, and fixed payment on the hybrid model.
- Support for Various Payment Systems: Including ecoPayz, QIWI, Yandex Money, WebMoney, credit cards, bank transfers, Neteller, Skrill, and even cryptocurrencies.
- Withdrawals: Processed twice a month, with a minimum payout amount of just $10.
- Transparency and Convenience: The affiliate program offers detailed statistics and analytical tools, allowing real-time tracking of all key performance indicators.
- Marketing Materials and Support: Gambling Craft provides a wide range of promotional materials and a personal manager for each partner, greatly facilitating the process of attracting new players.
Working Features and Offers
Gambling Craft works with popular casino brands such as Play Fortuna, Booi, and Jozz Casino, offering affiliates favorable conditions for attracting players from Russia, the CIS, and Europe. The service guarantees no negative balance and provides the opportunity to work on the RevShare model with a dynamic rate that can increase depending on the quality of traffic.
User Reviews
User reviews of Gambling Craft vary, but overall confirm the reliability and effectiveness of the platform. Partners note the convenience of using the platform, transparency of reporting, high level of support, and stable payouts. Some mention that Gambling Craft is particularly suitable for experienced partners, offering attractive conditions for those who are ready for long-term cooperation.