Hiddence - Anonymous Hosting Provider

Private virtual and dedicated servers without identity verification

Anonymity First

Forget about KYC, verification, and other hassles. Want to launch a project and stay in the shadows? Hiddence makes this possible. Registration — without personal data. Payments — cryptocurrency only. Everything you need to avoid revealing your face, IP, or even your cat's name.

Quick Start Without the Fuss

You pay — you fly. User-friendly panel, deployment in 60 seconds — everything is designed so you don't get distracted from your main tasks.

Latest Hardware

We use the latest processors like AMD Ryzen™ 9 9950X and Intel® Core™ i9-14900K for maximum performance, internet channels up to 200 Gbps with L3-L4 DDoS protection.

Flexible Solutions for Various Tasks

Our services are suitable for various purposes — whether it's hosting a website, running applications, or other online projects. Servers are located in offshore jurisdictions, providing an additional layer of protection against legal and regulatory risks. Here, they really don't ask "who are you"; they just give you what you pay for — power, stability, privacy.

No-Surprise Pricing

Need short-term? Pay daily. Need long-term? Save with monthly plans. Minimum — $1.50/day. For this price, you get more than just a VPS; you get the freedom to do what you need, without intrusive rules.

Bonuses

Share your referral link and get rewards for every purchase made by a referred user.

Easy Management

Manage the service via Telegram bot or the web control panel. An API is available for developers for application integration.

With Hiddence, your data is under reliable protection!

Promo code for a 25% discount when ordering a new service: UNDETECTABLE