Hide.Cllick - review of cloaking service

In this review, we will tell you about the Hide.Cllick service, which offers a high-quality and reliable way to hide your website from unwanted visitors and bots. We will discuss the main advantages, features, and pricing of this service, as well as share a discount code for our readers.

What is Hide.Cllick and why do you need it?

Hide.Cllick is a service that allows you to filter traffic on your website and display different content depending on the type and source of the visitor. This can be useful for various purposes, such as:

Protecting your website from competitors who may copy your content, analyze your strategy, or reduce your conversion rate.

Increasing advertising revenue by showing it only to the target audience interested in your product or service.

Bypassing blocks and restrictions imposed by search engines, social networks, or governments on your website or content.

How does Hide.Cllick work and what features does it have?

Hide.Cllick works based on artificial intelligence, which analyzes various visitor parameters such as IP address, geolocation, browser, operating system, visit history, on-site behavior, and more. Based on this data, the service determines the category to which the visitor belongs: real user, bot, competitor, moderator, advertiser, etc. Then, depending on the strategy you choose, the service shows the visitor different content: original, alternative, redirect, 404, or other. Hide.Cllick service has the following features:

Quick and easy integration with any website or platform via API, script, or plugin.

Flexible configuration of traffic filtering rules based on various criteria and conditions.

Ability to create multiple projects and subdomains for different websites or campaigns.

Traffic statistics and analytics, including quantity, sources, conversion, revenue, and other metrics.

Technical support and consultations on any issues related to the service.

What are the pricing plans for Hide.Cllick and how to get a discount?

Hide.Cllick offers different pricing plans depending on the volume of traffic you want to filter. You can choose one of four plans: Start, Standard, Pro, or Premium. Prices range from $49 to $999 per month. Each plan includes a certain number of visits, projects, subdomains, filtering rules, and other options. You can also order a custom plan if you need special conditions or features. For our readers, we have a special offer: you can get a 25% discount on the first payment for any of the plans by entering the promo code undetectable during registration on the Hide.Cllick website. This is a great opportunity to try the service and see its effectiveness and reliability.

Conclusion

Hide.Cllick is a service that will help you protect your website and content from unwanted visitors and bots, as well as increase your advertising revenue and conversion rate. The service works based on artificial intelligence, which analyzes various visitor parameters and shows them different content depending on the strategy you choose. The service integrates easily with any website or platform, has flexible traffic filtering rules, traffic statistics and analytics, technical support, and consultations. You can choose one of the four pricing plans or order a custom plan depending on your needs and budget. And if you use our promo code undetectable, you will get a 25% discount on the first payment for any of the plans. Don't miss this unique opportunity and try Hide.Cllick today!