Hoax.tech review - professional cloaking service

Hoax.tech is an Intelligent Cloaking Service with JS Fingerprinting and Built-In Neural Network
To get a 7-day free trial, contact support after registering at Hoax.tech.
Hoax.tech is an advanced cloaking service with JS fingerprinting and an integrated neural network, enabling detection of sophisticated bots and moderators indistinguishable from regular visitors without additional user configurations.
What Hoax.tech is for:
- Supporting restricted topics in ad networks (e.g., weight loss, gambling, finance, cryptocurrency, etc.);
- Reliable cloaking of advanced bots and moderators using a self-learning traffic filtering system;
- Significantly extending account lifespan by following basic guidelines for Google Ads, Facebook, and other ad platforms.
Key features of Hoax.tech:
Hoax.tech combines PHP filtering with JavaScript fingerprinting for enhanced browser-level visitor scanning. JS fingerprinting tracks browser and device parameters in real-time, including screen resolution, OS, language settings, active plugins, and hundreds of other metrics inaccessible to PHP.
The unique Matchex® algorithm further identifies advanced bots. Powered by machine learning, it continuously analyzes digital fingerprints across millions of visitors to detect anomalies and ensure accurate filtering.
Hoax.tech User Dashboard
The dashboard allows you to monitor visits from all active flows.
Setting up a flow and integrating it is extremely simple, even for beginners. If you face any issues, the hoax.tech support team is always ready to help.
Benefits of Hoax.tech:
- JS fingerprinting;
- A self-learning traffic filtering system powered by an integrated neural network;
- No limits on the number of flows or clicks;
- JavaScript integration for website builders;
- Detailed visit analytics;
- Easy setup;
- Excellent support;
- Free 7-day trial.
Conclusion
These features make Hoax.tech one of the best cloaking solutions in terms of price and performance, suitable for both solo affiliates and affiliate teams.
For seamless work with Hoax.tech, the Undetectable anti-detect browser is highly recommended. It ensures strong anonymity and effortless integration, making it a perfect combination for managing ad accounts and traffic.
Use the promo code UNDETECTABLE during registration to get a 20% discount on your first payment.