IPXProxy - proxy service review

IPXProxy - proxy service reviewGo to the partner website
IPXProxy is a premium residential proxy service provider that screens real home residential IPs and pure proxy resources to provide proxy solutions for organizations. IPXProxy offers rotating residential proxies and static residential proxies with fast and affordable proxy IPs for a wide range of application scenarios.
230+ Covered Countries
IPXProxy has a pool of over 70 million pure residential proxies, supporting 230+ popular countries/regions to locate, including 20,000 cities. Users can freely locate countries, states and cities, and IPXProxy proxy IPs can accurately simulate users in the target area, helping localized operations.
The most cost-effective price
IPXProxy offers several affordable proxy service packages to meet various needs. Rotating residential proxies are as low as $2/GB, and there is no limitation on the duration of use, so they can be used until the traffic is exhausted, which is suitable for users pursuing high cost-effective prices.
High-quality global proxy
IPXProxy proxy IP is highly efficient and stable, ensuring 99% availability, and supports HTTP(S)/SOCKS5 multiple proxy protocols. IPXProxy residential proxy has high purity, enabling fast and stable connections to meet the needs of different users.
Free Trial for New Users
IPXProxy offers a free trial with 200MB of free rotating residential traffic for newly registered users. Additional discounts are currently being offered, with users receiving 1GB of free traffic with the purchase of any Rotating Residential package. If you want to get more discounts, please contact our customer service via telegram.
Various application scenarios
- Data Capture: IPXProxy's proxy IP can help you perform large-scale data capture, reduce the risk of a single IP address being blocked, and ensure the smooth operation of the collection business. Using IPXProxy's rotating residential proxy also allows you to capture data from different regions and users.
- SEO Optimization: Using IPXProxy's proxy IP can simulate different IP addresses to access the target website, thus improving the ranking and exposure of the website. At the same time, IPXProxy's residential proxy can help users optimize according to the search engines of different regions in different regions to improve the accuracy of search engines.
- Internet Marketing: IPXProxy provides a large number of residential IP addresses for users to use. Using these residential IP addresses, you can accurately place advertisements and increase the exposure and click rate of advertisements, thus helping you to better accomplish your online marketing activities.
How to start using IPXProxy?
- Register and Login: First of all, visit the official website of IPXProxy, register and login your account.
- Purchase Proxy Package: After entering the proxy background, subscribe to a suitable proxy plan according to your business needs.
- Get Proxy IP: Click Get Proxy and select the country, continent, city, access point, IP duration, number of generated accounts, proxy password, etc. for proxy generation according to your needs.
- Download Proxy IP: Click Download Proxy Information in the Proxy List, including Proxy IP Address, Port Number, Proxy Account and Proxy Password.
- Configure Proxy IP: Configure IPXProxy proxy IP in Undetectable browser, after successful configuration, you can enjoy IPXProxy's high quality proxy service.
Conclusion
IPXProxy is a high-quality global proxy service provider that not only protects your privacy and security, but also helps you to carry out data crawling, SEO optimization, online marketing, etc. IPXProxy has already provided preferential solutions for many enterprises to help them save costs. If you need the right proxy IP, you can sign up for IPXProxy to get quality proxy services.