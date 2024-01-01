Review of Keitaro Tracker - an advertising tracker for traffic arbitrage in 2024.

Keitaro Tracker is the gold standard among advertising tracking tools, designed specifically for media buyers, arbitrageurs, affiliates, and internet marketers. This advanced server-side tracker provides full control over data, processes over 200 million clicks per day, and offers extensive customization options.

Main functions and advantages

Flexible Traffic Management

Keitaro allows tracking any type of traffic, including traffic from mobile applications. It enables optimizing local landing pages through a built-in editor. This significantly simplifies the process of setting up and managing advertising campaigns, making them more effective.

Reporting and Analytics

The tracker creates fast and customizable reports with groupings and filters. Users can analyze millions of clicks and track all conversions, sending data to external services and advertising networks. It offers a wider range of data compared to regular advertising accounts, including user information (device, browser, operating system) and key sales funnel points.

Automation and Integration

Keitaro automates cost tracking from platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, Google Ads, and offers built-in templates for over 500 affiliate networks. This allows for easy and quick campaign setup and data collection on views, clicks, and user behavior.

Fraud Protection

Keitaro Tracker protects against fraud and click fraud. Users can upload their own lists of IP addresses and user agents to black and white lists, as well as use pre-configured filters to block bots. Keitaro supports full IPv6. It has a built-in GeoDB for accurate geolocation.

Postback and API

The tracker supports S2S postbacks and provides access to Click API and Admin API. It allows automatically switching traffic to other offers when the conversion limit is reached.

A/B Testing and Multi-Offer Funnels

The tracker supports conducting A/B testing to optimize flows, use different landing pages and offers within one campaign in real-time. This helps to find the most effective ad creatives and increase conversions. Additionally, the tracker has a multi-offer feature that allows determining which offer the user will go to before or after clicking.

Free Trial Version

Keitaro offers a free 14-day trial that allows users to evaluate the service's capabilities before making a purchase. This trial period is sufficient to familiarize oneself with the basic features and advantages of the tracker.

Installation and Getting Started

Keitaro Tracker is installed on your own server, providing full control and data protection. The installation is simple and can be done with a single command in the server terminal. Keitaro's VPS partners have the option to install the tracker on the server immediately, in just a few clicks.

Conclusions

Keitaro Tracker stands out for its flexibility, functionality, and user-friendliness. It offers a wide range of tools for optimizing advertising campaigns, analytics, and traffic protection. The Keitaro support team promptly responds to user requests, helping to solve any issues that may arise.

This tracker is perfect for media buyers and arbitrageurs looking to maximize the efficiency of their advertising campaigns and improve ROI. Thanks to its extensive capabilities and advanced features, Keitaro Tracker rightfully holds a leading position in the ad tracking market.