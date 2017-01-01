KeyProxy – mobile proxies business-level

Detailed Review of KeyProxy Mobile Proxy Service

KeyProxy is a premium mobile proxy service that has been operating since 2017. The company offers both proprietary and partner solutions, ensuring a wide range of IP address options for businesses.

Key Advantages of KeyProxy

The service is designed for reliability and ease of use, offering proxies from leading Ukrainian operators Vodafone and Kyivstar, as well as providers from Europe, Asia, and other regions. Key benefits include:

50+ countries

Two types of proxies: private mobile and multi-port

Affordable pricing – starting from $28 per port per month

Unlimited traffic

Flexible IP switching (by timer or link)

High uptime – 99.8%

Cryptocurrency payments (minimum deposit of $1)

Guaranteed money-back policy

One key advantage is the cost-effectiveness. For example, Polish mobile proxies (PL) can be rented for just $14 per week, making them one of the most affordable options on the market. This allows webmasters to optimize traffic-related expenses.

KeyProxy also offers multi-port proxies from Kyivstar at $110 per month for 100 threads—an excellent solution for large-scale automation tasks.

Another notable feature is the Dual Link technology, which allows IP switching in less than a second. While you're working, the next IP is already prepared for a seamless transition.

Registration and Proxy Purchase

Creating an account takes just a few seconds — simply provide an email and password, then confirm your registration. Purchasing proxies are user-friendly: select the country, city, and operator (if needed), top up your balance, and complete the payment.

Available countries include - Poland, Thailand, Chile, Indonesia, Moldova, and many more. After payment, proxies instantly appear in your personal dashboard with the following options:

Export data in TXT format

Set IP refresh timing

Modify authorization credentials

Enable IP authentication

The dashboard also allows users to track order history, edit profiles, and contact support via tickets or live chat. During testing, support response times averaged just 20 seconds.

Additionally, you can connect a Telegram bot for notifications about subscription renewals, successful payments, and proxy expiration reminders.

Anonymity

Proxies provide a high level of privacy: they do not expose the user’s real location and successfully pass all IP detection tests.

Bonuses and Discounts

KeyProxy offers an affiliate program where users can earn 20% from the payments of invited users. The earned funds can be used for personal needs or passed as discounts to referrals.

Additional discounts include:

Promo code UNDETECTABLE10 – 10% discount on Ukrainian proxies and MultiPort.

– 10% discount on Ukrainian proxies and MultiPort. Subscription auto-renewal – additional 10% discount.

Contact Information

Telegram: @KeyProxy_Support

@KeyProxy_Support Email: support@keyproxy.net

KeyProxy is a trusted mobile proxy provider offering high stability and anonymity. New users can take advantage of a 24-hour free trial. Sign up and test the service today!