Kookeey - proxy service review

Kookeey is a global premium proxy provider, delivering high-quality static IPs from 41 countries, also offering 47M+ rotating residential IPs all over the world.

With the big-data capabilities and core algorithms based on our comprehensive IP pool retention, we will empower your business by customizing the clean and dedicated IP proxies perfectly adapt to your work scenario.

Our Core Proxy Products

Kookeey offers three types of proxy products: Static Residential Proxies, Datacenter proxies, and Residential Proxies.

Static Residential Proxies is a network directly connected to local ISPs, offering more refined human-like attributes. These IPs are identified as non-hosted organization or household IPs.

is a network directly connected to local ISPs, offering more refined human-like attributes. These IPs are identified as non-hosted organization or household IPs. Datacenter proxies are configured through data center networks, providing faster connection speeds and higher stability, with IPs marked as data center IPs.

are configured through data center networks, providing faster connection speeds and higher stability, with IPs marked as data center IPs. Residential Proxies come with a pool of over 47M+ global IPs, offering a 100% exclusive IP pool model, with the ability to switch IPs up to 24 hours for maximum privacy and flexibility.

Why we are unique?

All of the proxies are hand-selected for different business types

With the big-data algorithm based on kookeey's profound business history, Kookeey is able to offer you hand-seleted and high-quality IP proxies which performs better in your business.

Dedicated and professional team

An innovative team to research our clients' business, ensuring our advice on every IP proxy suitable for the specific business.

UDP+DNS customization supported

In terms of specific business scenarios, Kookeey static residential ip proxies are UDP+DNS customization supported.

Caculate bandwith cost in different way

Choose bandwidth package to get higher bandwith and reduce bandwidth costs.

Choose speedup inbound to match client network

Choose the inbound that nearby client local network, get most stable network quality.

Kookeey - Business Case

Market Research

Gain valuable market intelligence and deeply understand your target audience with kookeey's high-quality residential proxies

Brand Protection

Monitor a wide range of market to detect fake customers and competitors' accounts, using kookeey's residential proxies to protect your brand image.

E-commerce

Want to run an e-store or browse hot-sale products? Kookeey helps you track unlimited competitors from any geo-location using real-time eCommerce data to gain insights into product offerings and strategies.

SEO

Collect results from any search engine to analyze website traffic & keywords, improve SEO, staying ahead of the competition with unrestricted SEO data gathering.

Ad Verification

Ensure your paid marketing campaigns show up properly for your targeted audience. Avoid click frauds and other scams by simulating genuine visitors.

Monitor the Competitors

Use kookeey's residential proxies to keep an eye on your competition and economic trends. Gather valuable data to develop effective pricing strategies.

Website Testing

Test your site or app anywhere in the world from the perspective of a genuine local user, detecting the deficiency easily. Always help you enhance your user experience.

Social Media Marketing

Manage your social media presence and promote your business without worrying about bans. Easily reach new markets without geographic restrictions.

Review Monitoring

Keep track of customer feedback from different sources. Respond promptly and improve your brand reputation.

Snap Up Branded Shoes

Kookeey residential proxies prevent you from being banned from the retailers when you are trying to buy multiple limited edition shoes.

Data Scraping

Easily gather reliable and accurate data from anywhere in the world. Keep your business ahead of the competition while staying anonymous.

Travel Fare Information

Get real-time pricing and sales information from all sources with kookeey's residential proxies.

Getting Started with kookeey

Sign up on our website and choose a plan that fits your goals.

Access the dashboard to manage IPs, view stats, whitelist accounts, and monitor usage.

Start enjoying reliable, secure, and powerful proxy services with Kookeey.

Final Thoughts

Kookeey is your go-to proxy partner for unlocking the global web. Whether you're a data analyst, digital marketer, developer, or cybersecurity professional, Kookeey offers premium-grade IPs, customizable options, and unbeatable performance at a competitive price.