LeadRock - affiliate network review

Brief Description

We are LeadRock - a CPA network and direct advertiser of NUTRA and Product offers in Lat Am.

Even a beginner arbitrator will feel comfortable with us. We help choose the offer, set up the technical part ourselves, and support you at every stage on the path to ROI+!

Our Advantages

We are a direct advertiser.

We offer a choice of white hat and nutra. These are only new and unexplored offers or re-brands aimed at stimulating demand. With our offers and bundles, it is easier to pass moderation, the ban probability is lower, campaigns run longer. As a result, leads are cheaper and ROI is higher. Additionally, as a direct advertiser, we can offer increased rates on our offers. There are no unnecessary links in the chain: you choose the offer, take promo materials, consult with managers even on advertising campaigns, and set up the campaign as you like. There is no need for long waits, link adjustments, or bug fixes with us.

Own call center.

Every lead is processed by professionally trained employees. Since we are a direct advertiser and this is our call center, lead processing speed, approval, and efficiency are higher than in other affiliate programs. You can choose any payment model - CPL, SS, COD, and in all cases, leads will be processed only by our call center.

Custom offers.

We have over 1,200 direct and resale offers, geos - Europe, Asia, LatAm. Offers are suitable for beginners and pros. We always listen to partners' wishes, can launch offers on request. All offers are in your personal account, updated weekly. You can create offers yourself. If you need private offers or an increase in cap, you can always contact your manager.

High rates.

Our bumps allow you to continue running the offer even when the campaign is in the red. We also provide landings, pre-landings, promo materials, and creative upon request from the manager.

Arbitration tools.

We are integrated with Keitaro, but you can connect another tracker that is convenient for you. In addition, there is detailed statistics in the personal account. Domain parking, API integration are also available. We always find solutions if any technical difficulties arise.

Transparent payments.

We pay without delays by any convenient method: WMZ, Bank Cards, Qiwi, Yandex.money, Wire Transfer, ePayments, PayPal, Capitalist, bank account. You can choose the payment instrument in your personal account. Minimum payout: $30. Payment frequency - 3 times a week.

Expert managers and competent support.

Our team of managers is always in touch and helps solve any even the most complex issues with running campaigns. You will quickly receive a prompt response at any time of the day. There is also a "Tech Support" section where you can submit a request and track its status.

Easy start.

Leadrock helps choose an offer for the traffic source, webmaster requests, then the webmaster can contact their Leadrock manager for creatives; then - statistics are shown by leads, by metrics; then - profits can be withdrawn by any convenient method, in crypto, to a card, etc.

Contact Us

We are currently preparing the updated website for launch, where all necessary tools for the convenience of partners will be taken into account. After registration, each webmaster is assigned a personal manager who will support you at all stages, provide bonuses and promo codes for discounts on services. For good performance, we are ready to offer increased rates - bumps to any webmaster. In the personal account interface, you will find your ID and account manager's contacts to request bumps. On the main page, you can see your statistics: connected offers, financial summary, and a lead summary diagram with a date filter.

From the affiliate program, you can directly go to the LR Shop, the button is located on the main page of the personal account.

On the offers tab, you can see different columns - what's currently trending, new offers, white and nutra products. There is a search with filters by offer theme, countries, and status.

Each offer has a card with a brief description. When you open a specific card, you can find all the information about the offer. There are links to landing pages, prohibited traffic sources. Some offers have notes indicating restrictions on promo usage.

It is worth highlighting the news section on the website, where you can find current information about all offers (pauses, bumps, new offers, and other important information). You can view news in a feed format or filter by date.

On the website, you can also go to the Blog.LeadRock section, where the team covers useful cases, educational materials, and review articles.

In addition to the website, LeadRock has a Telegram channel where news is regularly released: top offers of the week, cool giveaways, bumps, new offers, bonuses from partners, and much more! Subscribe and stay updated!

Loyalty Program

LeadRock also has its own loyalty program for additional web support. For each approval, a webmaster receives loyalty points - LR-coins. The amount of LR-coins for approval can be found in the offer card on the website. These points can be accumulated and spent in the LeadRock store. In the store, you can buy the latest innovations, merchandise, and other useful items. This is a nice bonus to the main income.

The loyalty system is very simple. This allows webmasters to receive additional rewards without worrying too much about how it works. To spend points, you just need to write to your manager.

Conclusion

LeadRock is multifunctional and suitable for almost everyone. For beginners - due to regular training, round-the-clock support, and a variety of services. You can always turn to your manager for help. Experienced webmasters can choose offers with high rates and increase their earnings. The LR team will gladly help with promotion and organization. Working with this affiliate network is easy and profitable for webmasters.