Let it Cash: A partnership that simplifies cooperation

Let it Cash is an iGaming CPA network with minimal holds and weekly payouts. Here, you'll find more than 2,500 offers for various GEOs worldwide.

The team behind the network has tried various partnerships and knows all the "pains" of webmasters firsthand. Therefore, with Let it Cash, you won't waste time and money on mistakes and problems but will work conveniently and profitably.

Network Features

Built-in tool for sending SMS and messages in WhatsApp and Viber.

Free PWA and WebView applications - compatible with any source, with full technical support and optimization.

Support is always available and ready to help with any questions 24/7.

Special conditions for teams ready to generate large volumes.

How to Start Working with the Partnership?

Registration is manager-free and does not require account approvals. Enter your email and password → approve the account via email → start working.

Dashboard

Upon registering and logging into your account, you'll enter the "Statistics" section, where you'll find numerous tools for traffic monitoring. Filter information by dates, sources, offers, web pages, and subaccounts.

Offers

In this section, you'll find offers for many different GEOs: from the most popular (Spain, Germany, Latam) to the exotic (Kenya, Bangladesh, Slovakia, Hungary).

To see a detailed description, simply click on the offer you like. There will be information about allowed and prohibited sources, the minimum deposit amount, target audience requirements, hold period, and other details.

Advertising Sources

Available advertising sources depend on the requirements of a specific advertiser. Main sources include Facebook, UAC, contextual advertising, various newsletters, TikTok, ASO, ASA. Schemes are sometimes an option.

Payouts

Funds can be withdrawn after a 7-day hold, which is advantageous for solo webmasters as it allows them to quickly recover advertising costs.

You can transfer money to a bank account, card, electronic wallet, or agent account in dollars or rubles. Minimum amount: $100.

Bonuses

Invite webmasters to Let it Cash and receive 5% of their income. It's a great opportunity to increase your earnings 🤘

Also, enjoy discounts on useful services:

FBTool (20% off the first payment)

IMKLO (15% off the first payment)

Proxys.io (10% permanent discount)

EPN.NET (unlimited card issuance without a minimum deposit)

In Conclusion

With Let it Cash, you can effectively earn on iGaming. They will provide you with profitable offers from verified advertisers, as well as full support and professional tools for traffic growth. You can register here.