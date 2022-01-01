LightningProxies - proxy service review

LightningProxies – Tailored for Web Scraping & Crawling

LightningProxies is a top-tier proxy network, delivering customized solutions to enhance web data extraction with unmatched efficiency and scalability. With over 10 million IP peers online, our service guarantees secure, high-speed performance for all your activities.

Founded in 2022, LightningProxies delivers cutting-edge proxy solutions to meet global needs. With our robust infrastructure and dedicated 24/7 support, we’re committed to ensuring your web scraping and crawling tasks are seamless and efficient.

Our name, LightningProxies, reflects our core promise: lightning-fast performance powered by an advanced 100G+ network infrastructure.

Our Proxy Services

Rotating Residential Proxies – Starting at $4.5/GB Mobile Proxies - Starting at $5/GB Datacenter Proxies – Starting at $10/Day IPv6 Proxies – Starting at $10/Day (Perfect for bypassing reCAPTCHA v2/v3) Static ISP Proxies – Starting at $2.5/IP

Why Choose LightningProxies?

Packed with features to deliver superior performance:

Global Proxy Coverage

Rotating/Sticky Sessions

24/7 Expert Support

99.9% Success Rate

Intuitive UI Dashboard

Explore Our Proxy Products

1. Residential Proxies

Access a pool of 10+ million daily active IPs from 180+ countries. Easily target specific countries, states, cities, or ISPs for precise data extraction.

Key Features:

Rotating & Sticky sessions (up to 24 hours)

Location-based targeting (Country/State/City/ISP)

Support for HTTPS/SOCKS5 protocols

2. Mobile Proxies

Access a robust network of 500,000+ mobile IP addresses across 50+ countries. Ideal for tackling high-security web scraping tasks, sneaker copping, and social media automation with unparalleled reliability.

Key Features:

Rotating & Sticky sessions (up to 24 hours)

Location-based targeting (Country/ISP)

Support for HTTPS/SOCKS5 protocols

3. Shared Datacenter Proxies

Our datacenter proxies feature 20,000 IPs sourced from trusted datacenter providers, ideal for high-volume tasks.

Key Features:

Speeds of 2-3GB per second

Backconnect ports

Unlimited Data

Support for HTTPS protocol

4. IPv6 Proxies

Optimized for IPv6-supported platforms like Google, Microsoft, and Instagram.

Key Features:

2x /29 Subnets for maximum flexibility

15+ Countries

Traffic & Unlimited Plans

Support for HTTPS/SOCKS5 protocols

5. Static ISP Proxies

Get premium ISP proxies from Virgin subnets for consistent, high-quality performance across all websites.

Key Features:

15+ Countries with Tier 1 and 2 ISPs

Blazing response times (50–300 ms)

Unlimited bandwidth & concurrent connections

Trusted Use Cases

LightningProxies is designed for diverse applications, including:

Market Research: Gather actionable insights from competitive markets.

Brand Protection: Safeguard your brand and monitor counterfeits.

Travel Fare Aggregation: Ensure real-time accuracy in fare data.

Ad Verification: Validate ad placement and detect fraud.

SEO Monitoring: Keep tabs on search rankings and competitors.

Our solutions empower businesses to tackle complex tasks with unmatched efficiency and reliability.