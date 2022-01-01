LightningProxies - proxy service review

LightningProxies - proxy service reviewGo to the partner website
LightningProxies – Tailored for Web Scraping & Crawling
LightningProxies is a top-tier proxy network, delivering customized solutions to enhance web data extraction with unmatched efficiency and scalability. With over 10 million IP peers online, our service guarantees secure, high-speed performance for all your activities.
Founded in 2022, LightningProxies delivers cutting-edge proxy solutions to meet global needs. With our robust infrastructure and dedicated 24/7 support, we’re committed to ensuring your web scraping and crawling tasks are seamless and efficient.
Our name, LightningProxies, reflects our core promise: lightning-fast performance powered by an advanced 100G+ network infrastructure.
Our Proxy Services
-
Rotating Residential Proxies – Starting at $4.5/GB
-
Mobile Proxies - Starting at $5/GB
-
Datacenter Proxies – Starting at $10/Day
-
IPv6 Proxies – Starting at $10/Day (Perfect for bypassing reCAPTCHA v2/v3)
-
Static ISP Proxies – Starting at $2.5/IP
Why Choose LightningProxies?
Packed with features to deliver superior performance:
-
Global Proxy Coverage
-
Rotating/Sticky Sessions
-
24/7 Expert Support
-
99.9% Success Rate
-
Intuitive UI Dashboard
Explore Our Proxy Products
1. Residential Proxies
Access a pool of 10+ million daily active IPs from 180+ countries. Easily target specific countries, states, cities, or ISPs for precise data extraction.
Key Features:
-
Rotating & Sticky sessions (up to 24 hours)
-
Location-based targeting (Country/State/City/ISP)
-
Support for HTTPS/SOCKS5 protocols
2. Mobile Proxies
Access a robust network of 500,000+ mobile IP addresses across 50+ countries. Ideal for tackling high-security web scraping tasks, sneaker copping, and social media automation with unparalleled reliability.
Key Features:
-
Rotating & Sticky sessions (up to 24 hours)
-
Location-based targeting (Country/ISP)
-
Support for HTTPS/SOCKS5 protocols
3. Shared Datacenter Proxies
Our datacenter proxies feature 20,000 IPs sourced from trusted datacenter providers, ideal for high-volume tasks.
Key Features:
-
Speeds of 2-3GB per second
-
Backconnect ports
-
Unlimited Data
-
Support for HTTPS protocol
4. IPv6 Proxies
Optimized for IPv6-supported platforms like Google, Microsoft, and Instagram.
Key Features:
-
2x /29 Subnets for maximum flexibility
-
15+ Countries
-
Traffic & Unlimited Plans
-
Support for HTTPS/SOCKS5 protocols
5. Static ISP Proxies
Get premium ISP proxies from Virgin subnets for consistent, high-quality performance across all websites.
Key Features:
-
15+ Countries with Tier 1 and 2 ISPs
-
Blazing response times (50–300 ms)
-
Unlimited bandwidth & concurrent connections
Trusted Use Cases
LightningProxies is designed for diverse applications, including:
-
Market Research: Gather actionable insights from competitive markets.
-
Brand Protection: Safeguard your brand and monitor counterfeits.
-
Travel Fare Aggregation: Ensure real-time accuracy in fare data.
-
Ad Verification: Validate ad placement and detect fraud.
-
SEO Monitoring: Keep tabs on search rankings and competitors.
Our solutions empower businesses to tackle complex tasks with unmatched efficiency and reliability.