MangoProxy - proxy service review

MangoProxy is a service that provides high-quality residential proxies with a stable connection and high speed. The provider has a huge pool of 90+ million IP addresses from 220+ countries. At the same time, proxies are obtained from ethical sources, guaranteeing users high anonymity on the network.

The service is actively used by both individual specialists and teams working in the fields of arbitration, multi-accounting, parsing, web scraping, SMM and data analysis. The proposed proxy servers are ideal for affiliate marketing, Internet surfing, e-commerce and other purposes.

MangoProxy works well with software and anti-detect browsers. The wide functionality of the service allows you to connect an unlimited number of accounts and easily manage them online.

MangoProxy features

We carefully studied the features of the proxy provider and highlighted its key capabilities:

• rental of high-quality server and residential proxy servers with rotation;

• own pool of more than 90 million IP addresses;

• coverage – more than 220 countries of the world according to the lowest tariff plan;

• connection via HTTP / HTTPS /SOCKS5;

• targeting by city, state, region, ASN;

• response time ~ 0.7 s;

• unlimited number of simultaneous sessions;

• full access without the need to undergo verification;

• 99.99% uptime - high server reliability.

Rates

MangoProxy does not currently offer a free trial. However, there is a one-time payment for new users. 1 GB costs only $0.99, which is relatively inexpensive.

The service offers two groups of tariff plans – for Regular users and for Business. You can choose any option based on your goals.

Regular tariffs are suitable for testing proxies and solving small problems. This is an excellent choice for freelancers, affiliate marketers and marketing agencies:

Business tariffs are more expensive, but they also offer more opportunities. They are most often chosen by teams that collect data, arbitrage, analyze advertising and launch marketing campaigns.

With each tariff the user receives:

• Unlimited access to one of the world's largest pools of IP addresses.

• Free geotargeting – country, city, ASN.

• Instant connection to any software, web resource and automation script.

• Unlimited simultaneous sessions and the ability to expand web scraping projects.

• Collect data in a way that reflects natural user behavior (this reduces the risk of blocking).

How to top up your account? At the time of writing this review, there were only two available payment methods for Russian citizens for MangoProxy services: cryptocurrency and cards from any banks except Russian ones.

How to start working

To gain access to the platform and the ability to buy proxies in MangoProxy, you must register. The process is standard and extremely simple, without mandatory verification and provision of passport data.

Go to the official website of the service and click on the “Registration” button in the upper right corner.

Now you need to fill out the registration form. Here you can enter your email address, password, phone number in Telegram, Skype, WhatsApp or Viber messengers. If you have a promotional code, you can enter it in the appropriate field. Confirm that you are a human and click “Get access.”

A letter from the service will be sent to your email. You need to follow the provided link to complete your registration on the platform. After the transition, you will immediately be taken to your personal account. Here you can immediately choose a trial version for $0.99 to test the service's services.

After you click “Activate”, the system will take you to the proxy purchase page. Here you can choose a payment method - a bank card of foreign banks or cryptocurrency. If you have a promotional code, enter it. Click "Pay".

You can also immediately deposit funds into your account to replenish the plan. The function of paying for traffic without choosing a tariff is now available. Just click on the “Add traffic” button and select a top-up amount that is comfortable for you. At the same time, the more GB of traffic you buy, the lower the cost per 1 GB. You can now top up and use traffic at any time convenient for you.

In your profile in your MangoProxy personal account, you can change your personal information: email or password. You can also insert a promotional code if you forgot to do this during registration.

In the Support section, you can go to online chat or ask for help in the Telegram bot. It is also possible to send a message to the official email of the service.

When creating a port, you can select the proxy type, country, and configure geotargeting by state/city ASN. In the advanced settings you can configure IP rotation.

Advantages and disadvantages

MangoProxy is a new service, but it has already established itself as a reliable supplier of high-quality proxies at affordable prices.

Platform advantages:

A truly huge pool of IP addresses from 220+ countries around the world

Low prices and discounts for large volume purchases

Free geotargeting up to city and ASN

Lack of verification

Powerful API

High level of security

Rotation setup from 0 to 120 minutes with an unlimited number of connections and sub-users

UDP protocol support

Disadvantages of the service:

• The site is not translated into Russian (an online translator will save the situation)

• Limited list of payment methods for users from the Russian Federation - only cryptocurrency and cards of foreign banks

If you have already used MangoProxy services, please leave a review about the platform to help other users make the right choice.