MarsProxies - proxy service review

Discover why MarsProxies and Undetectable make the perfect team. Find out MarsProxies’ offerings, pricing, and top use cases for this combo.

If you’re looking for a good proxy service that won’t break the bank, MarsProxies is definitely worth considering. Here’s everything you need to know about this proxy provider so you can make the right decision.

Reliable proxies can help you make the most of the Undetectable browser. By using a different proxy for each of your profiles, you can avoid detection, CAPTCHAs, and bans. Keeping your profiles anonymous and safe is not the only benefit of pairing your Undetectable browser with proxies.

Since proxies carry IP addresses from a location of your choice, you can easily set up profiles in multiple regions, depending on your needs. This is perfect for managing accounts across different markets or accessing geo-restricted content while maintaining privacy.

Each proxy type comes with unique features that can improve your overall performance and experience. For example, residential proxies let you automatically get a new IP after each request or stick with a single IP for longer sessions, depending on your tasks.

From enhanced privacy and freedom to a reduced risk of bans, proxies have become invaluable in many online operations. These include social media management, digital marketing, e-commerce operations, web scraping, or any other use case requiring managing multiple browser profiles on a single website or platform.

Let’s see what makes MarsProxies’ proxy servers the perfect addition to Undetectable. While we’re focusing on their ethically sourced residential proxies in this review, we’re also covering all of their products so you can make a well-informed decision.

MarsProxies introduction

MarsProxies is a reliable service with comprehensive proxy offerings, flexible plans, and great customer support. Their intuitive dashboard, helpful blog, and easy-to-follow integration guides make using the service a breeze, even for beginners.

The service offers IP addresses from every corner of the world packed with advanced features that make them suitable for almost every use case, including multi-account management. With their global, highly trustworthy proxies, you can rest assured your profiles will stay anonymous and safe and your operations seamless.

From residential and datacenter proxies to ISP, mobile, and sneaker servers, MarsProxies stands out as one of the most versatile providers on the market. Let’s dive into each product, starting with the most popular - residential proxies.

Residential proxies

Looking at the MarsProxies’ residential proxy offering, you can see they know what they’re doing.

They offer everything users need: high trust scores, flexibility, and advanced features like non-expiring traffic combined with excellent prices and bulk discounts.

Key features of residential proxies

Here are the most significant features of MarsProxies’ Residential Proxies:

Ethically sourced proxy network (1M+ IPs in 195 countries)

Precise geo-targeting (country, state, and city)

Customizable sessions (rotating and sticky from 1 sec to 7 days)

Non-expiring traffic (starting at $4.99/GB)

HTTP/HTTPS and SOCKS5 support

Pay-as-you-go plan (no traffic order limits)

Zero contract obligations

All of these features, like precise geo-targeting or session control, come without extra charges.

The high uptime of 99.99% means the proxies are extremely reliable, so you won’t have to worry about connection drops. MarsProxies even has a Proxy status page on their website, letting you check the uptime of their residential proxies at any time so you can use them with peace of mind.

The fact that their residential traffic never expires makes the service highly cost-efficient, especially when ordering in bulk. This means you can take advantage of their bulk discounts and order more GBs for lower prices (up to 30% off) without worrying about losing any unused traffic.

Your traffic stays yours until you use it up completely - whether that’s tomorrow, the next month, or even the next year. It’s completely up to you.

Customer support

MarsProxies’ 24/7 customer support is highly responsive and praised on review sites like TrustPilot, where they enjoy an impressive 4.8-star rating. You can contact their expert support agents via live chat, email, or Discord whenever you want. They are always quick, friendly, and helpful, making your entire experience hassle-free.

Additional tools and resources

MarsProxies has really thought about everything, offering various how-to guides, integration tutorials, and plenty of articles to help you get started. They also provide free tools, including proxy extensions for Chrome and Firefox, a proxy checker, and an IP lookup tool to support you every step of the way.

Datacenter proxies

MarsProxies is one of the rare proxy providers offering dedicated, static datacenter proxies. This means the proxies are stable, reliable, and exceptionally fast, as you’re not sharing your bandwidth with anyone else.

With high-performance IPs at prices going as low as $0.22/proxy, it’s one of the best deals out there.

Key features of datacenter proxies

Let’s see what sets MarsProxies’ Datacenter Proxies apart:

Static, dedicated IPs in 55+ locations

Unlimited traffic and concurrent sessions

High speeds and uptime

HTTP/HTTPS and SOCKS5 support

Highly customizable plans (1, 30, 60, 90-day options)

ISP proxies

These proxies are great for tasks that require the authenticity of residential IPs and speed of datacenter ones, like social media management or brand protection. That’s because MarsProxies’ ISP proxies carry IPs sourced from real ISPs while being hosted in high-speed data centers.

You can get static, dedicated ISP proxies for as little as $1.35/proxy, making them a powerful and cost-effective solution.

Key features of ISP proxies

Here’s what makes MarsProxies’ ISP Proxies stand out:

Static, dedicated IPs in 30+ locations

Zero traffic and concurrent sessions limits

HTTP/HTTPS and SOCKS5 support

Exceptional speeds and 99.99% uptime

Flexible plans (1, 30, 60, 90-day options)

Mobile proxies

MarsProxies offers mobile IPs sourced from real mobile devices and carriers, making them highly trustworthy and almost impossible to detect.

What makes them stand out is their unlimited traffic and prices going as low as $2.83/day (if you pick the 90-day plan.)

Key features of mobile proxies

Here are some of the most important features of MarsProxies’ Mobile Proxies:

5G/4G/3G/LTE dedicated, mobile IPs in 6 locations

Unlimited traffic and concurrent sessions

Automatic IP rotation

HTTP/HTTPS and SOCKS5 support

Flexible plans (1, 7, 30, 60, 90-day options)

Sneaker proxies

MarsProxies even offer a dedicated solution for sneakerheads using the Undetectable browser to manage multiple sneaker accounts. Their sneaker proxies work with any sneaker bot on any retailer site, so you can use them to avoid detection and bans and complete checkouts smoothly.

You can order as many IPs as you need at prices going as low as $0.86/proxy.

Key features of sneaker proxies

Here’s what you can expect from MarsProxies’ Sneaker Proxies:

Dedicated, static IPs in 50+ locations

Unlimited traffic and sessions

HTTP/HTTPS and SOCKS5 support

Fantastic speeds and 99.99% uptime

Customizable plans (1, 30, 60, and 90-day options)

MarsProxies and Undetectable - common use cases

Undetectable’s top features and MarsProxies’ fast and highly reliable proxies make them the perfect combination for many use cases, including:

Scraping data from stock and commodity markets

Managing multiple social media accounts

Conducting location-specific SEO research

Preventing ad fraud and protecting brand and intellectual property

Testing websites and apps

Accessing geo-restricted content

How to use the Undetectable browser with MarsProxies proxies

Undetectable supports proxies to help you get the most out of the browser, so the integration process is pretty straightforward. You can add a single proxy or an entire proxy list to the browser through the Proxy Manager.

If you want to add proxies in bulk, go to the MarsProxies dashboard and generate a list of proxies in the host:port:username:password format.

Then, use the Proxy Manager’s Import feature to add the list to the browser.

You can also add a single proxy when creating a profile. To do that, click the Main icon in Undetectable and click the New Proxy button. Choose the proxy type (HTTP or SOCKS5) and paste the credential string from the MarsProxies dashboard. Just make sure it follows the host:port:username:password format.

Then, click the Check Proxy button to do a quick test and see if it works.

Brief description

MarsProxies is a versatile proxy provider with highly customizable plans. They offer ethically sourced residential, datacenter, ISP, mobile, and sneaker proxies with high speeds and up-to-date features, making them a great pair for the Undetectable browser.