Massive - proxy-provider review

What is Massive?

Massive - provides a robust and ethically sourced residential proxy network, offering global IP coverage, precise geo-targeting, and unmatched reliability. With top-tier performance and compliance at its core, Massive empowers businesses to enhance anonymity, scale operations, and access critical data securely. Trusted by industry leaders, our proxies seamlessly integrate with a variety of automation tools, ensuring effective, undetectable online activity for a wide range of use cases.

Why Combine Undetectable.io with Massive Proxies?

For an antidetect browser to function optimally, each profile should be paired with a proxy. Residential proxies are sourced from real user devices, helping your traffic appear authentic and reducing the chances of getting flagged or blocked.

Integrating Massive residential proxies with the Undetectable antidetect browser creates a powerful anonymity solution that offers several advantages:

Complete Anonymity : Undetectable provides strong fingerprint protection, but websites can still track your activity through your IP address. Adding Massive’s high-quality residential proxies completes your anonymity setup, making your online presence extremely difficult to trace.

Geo-Targeting Flexibility : With Massive’s network spanning over 195 countries, you can choose precise geographic locations for your profiles, access geo-restricted content, test applications globally, and conduct location-specific research or automation.

Fewer Blocks & CAPTCHAs: Rotating residential proxies minimizes the risk of encountering IP-related blocks, bans, or CAPTCHAs. You have the option to switch IPs on every request or use sticky sessions tailored to your needs.

Why Choose Massive Proxies?

Massive Proxies stand out for quality, transparency, and ethical IP sourcing through their SDK-based model.

Key Highlights:

1M+ residential IPs across 195+ countries

Proxy types — Residential & ISP

Custom rotation — per request or set sticky sessions (1-60 mins)

Precise targeting — country, city, ZIP, or ASN-level targeting

Unlimited concurrent connections and ports

Protocol support: HTTP(S) and SOCKS

Full compliance — GDPR & CCPA

Fast & Reliable: ~0.6s response time, 99.8% success rate, 99.9% uptime

Multi-channel support (email, tickets, Slack, Skype)

Pricing from $3.99/GB (with discount)

Setting Up Massive Proxies in Undetectable Browser

Once you've signed up for Massive residential proxies, follow these steps to integrate them into Undetectable browser.

Step 1: Configure Massive Proxies

Access your dashboard and navigate to the Quickstart tab, where you can configure:

Proxy protocol (HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS)

Rotation type (rotating per request or sticky sessions)

Geo-targeting settings and more

Refer to Massive's Documentation for more details on geo-targeting, sticky sessions, and other advanced features.

Step 2: Integrate Massive Proxies in Undetectable Browser

Now, open the Undetectable app and click + New Profile.

Fill out basic profile settings, then navigate to the Main sub-menu. From the Proxy dropdown, select New Proxy.

Choose your proxy type (HTTP or SOCKS) and enter your proxy credentials in the following format:

Example:

Note: Use port 65534 for HTTP and 65533 for SOCKS.

Test your connection by clicking the double arrows icon. Once confirmed, click the Open button to launch your browser with the new profile.

Boom! Your Undetectable browser is now running with Massive proxies, routing your traffic through a residential IP from Massive.

Try Before You Buy

Massive offers a free 2 GB residential proxy trial for companies.

If you’re interested in ISP proxies instead, please reach out to the Massive support team via the website to request an ISP proxy trial.