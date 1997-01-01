Money Safe review: creating high quality White Pages for any request

Money Safe review: creating high quality White Pages for any requestGo to the partner website
In this article we will discuss the Money Safe service. This tool specializes in creating unique White Pages for any client's request, which makes it possible to pass moderation without obstacles in all traffic sources.
Working with gray and black verticals is now very difficult, so it is worth using Safe Pages along with cloaking.
Variety of tariffs for services
Money Safe has no monthly subscription, which is very pleasing. The client pays only once. There is a small variety of tariffs Starter, Pro and Business, they differ only in the fact that one package is issued on CMS WordPress, and the second - HTML files.
Rates on Wordpress:
White Pages tariffs HTML files:
Features of Money Safe
First of all, we would like to emphasize a number of advantages and features of this tool:
- high quality Safe pages that are created by Money Safe developers in as little as 30 minutes;
- a solution that is moderated across all ad networks;
- The WP plan already includes a trusted domain and hosting, saving you a significant budget;
- service buys only new domains that are more than 1 month old. These domains have not been used anywhere before;
- for an additional fee is the possibility of changing the domain;
- you can connect your domain to Money Safe hosting;
- creating Safe Pages in any language of the world (1000+ languages).
Getting started with the Service
In this section, we will show you step-by-step instructions on how to get White Page for your requirements:
- You should decide on a tariff plan on the Money Safe website. If you are a representative of a large team, we recommend taking the Business tariff, which will save 20%, and if you enter the promo code UNDETECTABLE, you will get a Lifetime discount of -10% on any tariff.
- Click on the “Create Safe Page” button and we will be taken to the next window, where we should specify brief information - email, contact for communication, then insert the promo code UNDETECTABLE and choose the payment method. At the moment, Money Safe service accepts only cryptocurrency payments. Then make a transfer according to the details, insert hash id (not necessary), accept the terms and conditions and confirm the payment.
- Then you will be contacted by a support representative of the service to clarify all wishes for Safe Pages. And within 30 minutes you will already have access to the admin panel of the site and to FTP.
Contacts
Telegram channel Money Safe - https://t.me/+i_2Ge_wZanMzODMy
Support 24/7 - https://t.me/money_safe_support