Mostbet Partners – affiliate network review

Mostbet Partners – affiliate network reviewGo to the partner website
What is Mostbet Partners and how does it work?
Mostbet Partners is the official affiliate program of the international bookmaker company and online casino Mostbet. The service offers three collaboration models for webmasters: Revenue Share, CPA, and Hybrid. The program was launched in 2016 and currently collaborates with over 100 networks and 80,000 publishers.
To become a partner of Mostbet Partners, you need to register on the mostbet.partners website and obtain your unique partner ID. After that, you can gain access to various tools for promoting Mostbet, such as banners, landing pages, applications, and other advertising materials. Additionally, each partner is assigned a personal manager who provides consultation on traffic-related matters and can offer individual betting conditions.
What advantages does Mostbet Partners have over other affiliate programs?
Mostbet Partners stands out from other gambling and betting affiliate programs in several aspects:
- Low payout threshold. The minimum withdrawal amount is only $20. Payments are made once a week on Mondays.
- Wide selection of payment methods. Partners can receive money through WebMoney, Paxum, Qiwi, Visa/MasterCard/Maestro, bank transfer, Capitalist, Neteller, Skrill, Tether, PayPal, and other payment systems.
- High conversion and player retention. The Mostbet brand is well-known in many countries and has the support of famous ambassadors such as Francesco Totti, Brendon McCullum, Shakhram Giyasov, and others. Additionally, Mostbet offers its customers a wide range of bets, games, bonuses, and promotions, which increases player loyalty and lifetime value.
- Flexible betting system for active partners. Mostbet Partners rewards its partners for quality traffic and offers various bonuses and individual conditions depending on the volume and source of traffic.
What are the top geos available in Mostbet Partners and what bets do they offer?
Mostbet Partners operates in over 90 countries worldwide, but it is particularly successful in the following geos:
- Azerbaijan. Revenue Share rates range from 25-40%, CPA rates range from $15-25, and Hybrid rates range from 10-15% + $10-15.
- Uzbekistan. Revenue Share rates range from 30-45%, CPA rates range from $20-30, and Hybrid rates range from 15-20% + $15-20.
- Kazakhstan. Revenue Share rates range from 25-40%, CPA rates range from $15-25, and Hybrid rates range from 10-15% + $10-15.
- Turkey. Revenue Share rates range from 20-35%, CPA rates range from $10-20, and Hybrid rates range from 5-10% + $5-10.
- Czech Republic. Revenue Share rates range from 20-35%, CPA rates range from $10-20, and Hybrid rates range from 5-10% + $5-10.
- Poland. Revenue Share rates range from 20-35%, CPA rates range from $10-20, and Hybrid rates range from 5-10% + $5-10.
- Bangladesh. Revenue Share rates range from 30-45%, CPA rates range from $20-30, and Hybrid rates range from 15-20% + $15-20.
What reviews are there about Mostbet Partners on the internet?
Mostbet Partners has mainly positive reviews from its partners and experts in the affiliate marketing field. Here are some of them:
- MostBet Partners is one of the best affiliate programs in the gambling and betting industry. They offer high rates, fast payouts, quality advertising materials, and excellent support. I have been working with them for over two years and am very satisfied with the results.
- I recommend MostBet Partners to anyone who wants to earn from traffic in the CIS and Asia. It is a reliable and trusted partner that values its affiliates and provides them with all the necessary conditions for successful work. My earnings with MostBet Partners grow every month.
- MostBet Partners is an affiliate program with high potential and prospects. They have a strong brand that converts well and retains players. They also have a wide selection of geos and collaboration models. I am very happy to have started working with them.
Conclusion
Mostbet Partners is an excellent choice for those who want to earn from traffic in the gambling and betting industry. The service offers favorable conditions, diverse tools, professional support, and regular payouts. Mostbet Partners has a good reputation and reviews on the internet, and it constantly develops and expands its capabilities.