MPP Group – proxy service review

MPP Group Proxy Service: Features and Benefits

Let's briefly discuss the capabilities and advantages of the MPP Group proxy service. This is particularly important because user reviews often refer to it as the "golden mean." This means that the technical level allows for stable operation without overpaying for services.

Technical and other specialists are almost always in search of the "golden mean." The situation is no different when it comes to ordering proxy server services. A free or dubious service cannot provide stable operation, but no one wants to overpay for unnecessary features. Today, we present the MPP Group service, which has every chance of being the sought-after "golden mean." The provider offers moderate prices, high reliability, private and shared proxies - everything necessary for smooth and stable operation.

MPP Group Proxies - Many Pros and No Cons

Let's start the review by explaining the abbreviation in the company name. MPP stands for MyPrivateProxy, which fully reveals the provider's sphere of activity. However, it should be noted that in a literal sense, the list of services offered to clients includes private and public or shared proxies. The price difference is approximately 100% - at the time of writing this article, the rates were $1.13 and $0.62 per month, respectively.

The advantage of a private server is that the client's requests to the network are sent from IP addresses that no one else uses. Therefore, there is never a need to pay for someone else's mistakes. This can happen if multiple clients work from the same address, and one of them is careless and triggers the anti-spam system of a certain resource. After that, the IP address ends up on a blacklist, and the user who took precautions has to reconfigure their work.

The above does not negate the use of shared proxies. Of course, the risks are higher here, so the price is lower. However, when solving many tasks related to parsing, promotion on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and other social networks, and collecting commercial information, the desired result can be achieved with half the cost.

Regardless of the type of proxy used from MPP Group, the client receives:

Unlimited bandwidth

Choice of geolocation in 24 countries

99% network uptime

3-day money-back guarantee if the services are deemed of poor quality or inconvenient

Non-sequential IP addresses

Let's clarify the last point: providers with a dubious reputation and minimal service prices take the simplest approach - they occupy one or several subnets with proxies. Consequently, the addresses in them are sequential, allowing anti-spam systems to quickly identify subnets and block them entirely. In this case, clients face a major problem, as all work stops until the provider finds an opportunity to obtain another segment of addresses. Non-sequential IPs in the MPP Group pool eliminate this risk from the start.

Purchasing Proxies from MyPrivateProxy and Configuring them for Undetectable Browser

After registering on the website www.myprivateproxy.net and ordering services, you will receive an email with information for connecting to the proxy servers. In particular, the email will specify the host (address), server type, port, login, and password. You just need to enter this information into the profiles of the Undetectable browser. There are two ways to do this:

For a small volume, enter the information into the corresponding fields of the "Proxy" element in the profile settings window.

For a large number of servers, use the Proxy Manager tool.

In the second case, you need to create a text file with a list of proxies and their parameters, separated by special characters, following the template/example generated by the Manager. The information from this file is instantly imported into the profiles of the Undetectable browser by clicking the "Import" button.