MyLead – affiliate network review

MyLead, a multi-vertical CPA network, has held one of the leading positions in the global affiliate marketing industry for 8 years. In 2021, the network was recognized as the best e-commerce and crypto network by Affbank. This is just one of the numerous achievements of MyLead. The main advantage of MyLead is its continuous development and the creation of its own tools for the effective work of webmasters and their additional earnings.

What Sets MyLead Apart from Other Affiliate Networks

Let's take a look at the main distinctive features of MyLead:

Rich selection of offers: over 3000 offers in various verticals such as dating, nutra, e-commerce, gambling, finance, and sweepstakes.

High lead rates: MyLead has paid its users over $2 million in equivalent earnings since its inception.

Worldwide GEO: a great option to start driving traffic to international markets.

27 smartlinks: "smart" links that adjust the corresponding offers for each potential customer.

Various monetization models: CPA, CPL, CPS, PPI.

Exclusive offers: MyLead offers its own comparison systems for the most popular verticals.

Custom tools: unique content lockers, HideLink.

Content lockers are indispensable tools for webmasters that allow them to block content on websites, individual files, or mobile applications. MyLead even has a dedicated series of instructional videos about this tool on their YouTube channel.

Mobile app and browser plugin to optimize everyday work.

Payouts starting from $20.

An entirely new way of earning money - surveys, which provide additional funds for completing them.

Surveys were recently introduced to MyLead and have already become popular among webmasters. Rewards are given for completing surveys on various topics, such as the effectiveness of advertising campaigns, the job market situation, and consumer preferences. The questions can be both closed-ended and open-ended.

Registration on MyLead takes just a few minutes - there is no need to wait for any verification from the network. After registration, the account needs to be activated and basic information about oneself needs to be filled in.

After successful activation, webmasters gain access to the affiliate panel - the "control center" for offers, statistics, personal account, and earning tools. The entire functionality of MyLead and comprehensive guides for beginners are presented here. Additionally, webmasters can install the MyLead plugin, which greatly simplifies their work. Without leaving the browser tab, they can manage their panel, receive automatic notifications, launch advertising campaigns, quickly generate creatives, and view statistics.

The Anti-Detect Browser in the Webmaster's Work

Every webmaster sooner or later starts investing in additional tools to optimize their work. This is especially important for those who deal with a large number of accounts involved in offer promotion. And here comes the anti-detect browser to the rescue, taking on all the monotonous work and simultaneously solving the problem of account blocking. Undetectable's functionality additionally provides a special bot for profile warming, which reduces the risk of blocking. Webmasters no longer have to spend their precious time on this.

It is worth noting that MyLead welcomes everyone, including newcomers who may not have sufficient knowledge and experience. They offer instructional videos on their YouTube channel, a traffic arbitrage guide, and numerous case studies. The network provides a truly wide range of opportunities and reminds its users: in any unclear situation - make money. Everything you need for that is available here.