Proxy service review - NaProxy and step-by-step setup guide in Undetectable

Table of Contents

What is NaProxy?

Why Choose NaProxy?

How to Purchase Proxies on NaProxy?

How to Get Proxies on NaProxy?

How to Set Up NaProxy on Undetectable?

How to Set Up Proxies Using "Undetectable Proxy Manager"?

Conclusion

Introduction

This article introduces NaProxy's main features and advantages as a global leader in residential proxy services, including 90 million IPs covering 200+ countries, 99.99% uptime, and high security. It also explains how to buy and set up NaProxy in Undetectable, providing a guide for efficient and safe use.

What is NaProxy?

NaProxy is a leading global provider of high-quality residential proxy services. It offers over 90 million IP addresses from top Internet Service Providers, covering more than 200 countries and regions worldwide. This extensive infrastructure allows users to easily overcome geographical restrictions and access content from around the world.

NaProxy's services are trusted by over 3,000 clients globally, including businesses that rely on proxies for various applications such as ad verification, SEO monitoring, price monitoring, and brand protection. Whether conducting market research, data collection, or streaming geo-restricted videos, NaProxy ensures a seamless connection experience.

Why Choose NaProxy?

As a leading global provider of residential IPs, NaProxy boasts over 90 million legitimate proxy nodes. Its network offers exceptionally fast access speeds!

Global Proxy Pool - NaProxy's extensive and widely distributed proxy network covers countries and regions around the world. This allows users to change their IP addresses, bypass geographical restrictions, and access global content and data. Whether conducting market research, data scraping, or streaming geo-restricted multimedia content, NaProxy provides a seamless connection experience. Easy Access to Public Data - Utilizing NaProxy's global proxy pool, users can effectively collect and analyze data. Its stable connections and high success rate ensure users can easily access the public data they need, avoiding interruptions caused by IP restrictions or blocks. NaProxy's proxy services are particularly suited for tasks requiring high anonymity and large-scale data collection, such as search engine optimization (SEO), ad verification, price monitoring, and brand protection. High Anonymity and Security - NaProxy employs advanced encryption technologies to ensure the security and privacy of user data during transmission, preventing data leaks and unauthorized access. High Uptime and Fast Response - NaProxy guarantees 99.99% uptime and an average response time of 0.6 seconds, providing stable and fast connections to meet users' needs for efficient data access.

How to Purchase Proxies on NaProxy?

Browse Packages: After logging into your account, review the service packages offered by NaProxy. NaProxy provides three types of proxy packages: Rotating Residential Proxies, Unlimited Residential Proxies, and Static Residential Proxies.

Select a Package: Choose the proxy service package that best suits your business needs.

Rotating Residential Proxies: Suitable for general purposes and privacy protection, effectively handling regular traffic tasks while providing good anonymity.

Unlimited Residential Proxies: Ideal for high data transfer and frequent access tasks, especially advantageous for handling high traffic demands.

Static Residential Proxies: Perfect for tasks requiring long-term stable IPs, ensuring stability and security for prolonged access.

Once you have determined the required proxy type, you can select your payment method. We offer various payment options, including currency payment, digital wallet payment, local payment, and other payment methods.

If you encounter any questions or have custom requirements during use, you can contact your dedicated IT specialist at any time. They will provide 24/7 support to ensure your issues are resolved promptly.

How to Get Proxies from NaProxy?

Getting Proxy Information: After purchasing a package, click on your logged-in email address at the top right corner, which will redirect you to the account page. Here, we take residential proxies as an example.

Click on "Account Authentication" below "Get Proxy" to view the details of the proxies you have purchased.

Create Sub-Account: Click "To create" to navigate to the sub-account creation page.

Fill in the sub-user name and password to create the sub-account. In the "Type" field, enter the proxy type:

To add a rotating residential proxy sub-user, select Rotating Residential Proxy.

To add a static residential proxy sub-user, select Static Residential Proxy.

To add an unlimited residential proxy sub-user, select Unlimited Residential Proxy.

Then set the data usage limit (0 means no limit), and finally click "Confirm" to successfully add a sub-account. You can then monitor the sub-account's data usage at any time.

Return to the account authentication page and select the newly created sub-user.

Select the country, state or city, host port, time, and session (optional) you want to generate. For example, choose the United States, Alabama state, and the Americas region.

After making your selection, click "Generate API Link" below to create the account credentials, then click "Copy Link."

How to Set Up NaProxy in Undetectable?

Step 1: Download the Undetectable Browser

Click here to select and download the Undetectable Browser suitable for your system. Then, proceed to register and log in.

Step 2: Create a New Profile

After successfully logging in, click "+New User Profile" to create a configured proxy file.

Step 3: Set Up the Operating System

First, enter the name of the "New User Profile". Then, in the settings, select the operating system and browser you want to configure, as well as the screen size, CPU cores, memory, and language. Here, we use the "Windows 11" operating system and the "Chrome" browser as an example.

Step 4: Create a New Proxy

After setting it up, click on the "Main" tab on the left (with the gear icon), then click "New Proxy" in the proxy dropdown menu.

Step 5: Set Up the Proxy

Enter the information in the proxy box in the format [Host:Port:Username:Password].

For example, the proxy information generated in NaProxy is：

proxy server: us.naproxy.net

port: 1000

username: proxy-A12345678_area-US_state-alabama

password: 123456789

The adjusted format will be:

us.naproxy.net:1000:proxy-A12345678:123456789

Copy and paste it into the proxy box. Then click the "⇄" icon next to the proxy information. If entered correctly, your proxy server's IP address and location will be displayed.

Step 6: Check the Proxy, Set Up WebRTC

Once everything is confirmed to be working properly, click the "Advanced" tab on the right. After entering the interface, select "Auto" in the dropdown menu next to "WebRTC". Once selected, click "Create" below to complete the setup.

Step 7: Set Up WebRTC

After the setup is complete, simply click the "triangle" icon below the newly created proxy on the left to open a browser window, and you can start using it.

How to Set Up Proxies Using "Undetectable Proxy Manager"?

Step 1: Open the Undetectable Browser

Open the Undetectable Browser and log in. Then, click the "Proxy" button on the left side of the window.

Step 2: Set Up the Proxy

In the "Proxy Manager" window that pops up, click the "+" icon at the top.

Step 3: Add Proxy Information

In the window, fill in the proxy name and the generated proxy's host, port, username, and password. If entered correctly, your proxy server's IP address and location will be displayed.

Step 4: Check the Proxy

After filling in the details, click the "Check" button below to verify if the proxy is working correctly. If entered correctly, your proxy server's IP address and location will be displayed.

Step 5: Save the Proxy

Once confirmed, click "Save Proxy" below to save the newly created details.

Conclusion

NaProxy - as a leading global provider of residential proxy services, offers over 90 million high-quality IP addresses covering more than 200 countries and regions. This ensures excellent anonymity and security, earning the trust of over 3,000 clients worldwide. This article details NaProxy's key features and advantages, including its 99.99% uptime and fast response capability. It also provides a comprehensive guide on how to purchase and set up NaProxy proxies. With NaProxy, users can easily conduct market research, data collection, and access geo-restricted content, ensuring an efficient and secure user experience.