Netpeak Software - review of SEO tool

Netpeak Software is a company that develops desktop tools for SEO specialists and webmasters: Netpeak Spider and Netpeak Checker. In this review, we will discuss the main advantages and disadvantages of these products, as well as their pricing and user reviews.

What is Netpeak Spider and Netpeak Checker?

Netpeak Spider is a powerful crawler that allows you to scan and analyze any website for SEO issues such as duplicate pages, broken links, text, headers, descriptions, incorrect redirects, and more. With Netpeak Spider, you can conduct in-depth SEO audits, generate detailed reports, export data in various formats, and integrate with other popular SEO tools such as Google Analytics, Google Search Console, Ahrefs, Moz, and Majestic.

Netpeak Checker is a tool for collecting and comparing data about any websites from different sources. You can check domain and page parameters such as trust, authority, indexing, ranking, links, social signals, and more. You can also scrape SERPs for any keywords and regions, analyze competitors, and find new opportunities to promote your website.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of Netpeak Software?

Among the advantages of Netpeak Software, the following can be highlighted:

Fast and flexible setup for website scanning and checking

Rich functionality and customizable reporting

Integration with leading SEO services and platforms

Support for different languages and currencies

Affordable pricing and a free trial period

Among the disadvantages of Netpeak Software, the following can be noted:

High resource requirements for the computer

Lack of a cloud version and mobile application

The need for constant program updates

Limitations on the number of queries and domains

How much does Netpeak Software cost and what are the user reviews?

Netpeak Software offers different subscription plans depending on which product you want to use and for how long. You can purchase Netpeak Spider or Netpeak Checker separately or together in the Netpeak Software Standard package. Prices start at $14 per month for one product or $19 per month for both products. You can also save up to 40% by paying for an annual subscription in advance. Additionally, you can take advantage of a free 14-day trial period to test all the features of Netpeak Software.

User reviews of Netpeak Software are generally positive. On the Trustpilot website, the company has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars based on 1 review. On the SoftwareReviews website, Netpeak Spider has a rating of 8.9 out of 10 based on 2 reviews. Users praise Netpeak Software for its convenience, speed, accuracy, and support. However, some users complain about high memory consumption, interface complexity, and a lack of educational materials.

Conclusion

Netpeak Software is a reliable and efficient service for SEO specialists and webmasters that helps find and fix SEO issues, analyze and compare websites, and scrape and aggregate data from different sources. Netpeak Software has many advantages, such as rich functionality, integration with other SEO services, affordable pricing, and a free trial period. However, Netpeak Software also has some disadvantages, such as high resource requirements for the computer, lack of a cloud version and mobile application, the need for constant program updates, and limitations on the number of queries and domains. Overall, Netpeak Software is a good choice for those who want to improve their SEO results and competitiveness.