NinjaProxy - legendary Proxy Service Provider

NinjaProxy - legendary Proxy Service ProviderGo to the partner website
Operating since 2017, NinjaProxy delivers robust proxy solutions that meet the demands of anonymous web browsing. Its network spanning 50+ geolocations worldwide is the backbone that provides high-quality IP addresses ranging from shared proxies to premium solutions like residential proxies.
Get fast, reliable, and anonymous proxies for as low as $0.90 per proxy!
Quick overview:
- 50+ geolocations
- Unlimited bandwidth
- IP rotation
- Easy integration
- 24/7 customer support
- 3-day money-back guarantee
Types of Proxies
- Shared proxies: The most affordable proxy solution that ensures instant anonymity online.
- Premium proxies: The best balance of speed and cost for users looking for something more.
- Private proxies: A proxy solution that delivers higher anonymity with an exclusive IP address.
- Residential proxies: High-quality home Internet IP addresses that offer the best anonymity.
- 4G proxies: Mobile proxies that mimic real mobile users for accurate results.
- 5G proxies: The fastest mobile proxies for the next generation of devices.
Worldwide Coverage
NinjaProxy’s vast network consists of proxy servers located in popular destinations of the world. The list includes countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Austria, Singapore, Brazil, and many more.
The proxy servers immediately spoof your IP address with that of the selected country to hide your identity on the Internet.
Premium Proxies
Whether you’re an individual looking to access the Internet anonymously or a Internet marketer looking to bypass bot protection, NinjaProxy has proxies for every situation. The high-quality proxies ensure that you’re not dealing with dirty IP addresses that pose a challenge for you online.
Proxy Rotation
You can integrate proxy servers into other software and expect it to work flawlessly. IP rotation keeps changing IP addresses at intervals to avoid detection when you’re scraping the web or doing any other activity that sends a lot of requests in a short period of time.
Money-Back Guarantee
All proxy plans come backed with a 3-day money-back guarantee. It means that you can buy proxies with confidence that NinjaProxy will honor a full refund if you’re unsatisfied with the service.
Key Highlights of NinjaProxy
- High-quality IP addresses including Residential and Mobile proxies.
- Unlimited data
- 3-day money-back guarantee
- 24/7 customer support
- Up to 10 Gbps speeds
- 99.99% uptime
Who is NinjaProxy For?
- Users who want to hide their IP address online.
- Streaming enthusiasts who want to access geo-restricted content.
- Internet marketers running multiple social media accounts.
- Data companies involved in web scraping activities.