Review of hosting provider OneDash

We are a modern hosting provider, operating in the market for over 3 years.

Our company specializes in renting VPS/VDS servers, as well as all related services. Renting virtual and dedicated servers for efficient work.

Automatic deployment in 3 minutes. Fast, anonymous, and convenient.

Stability and reliability are our goal. Regardless of your preferences, be assured of the reliability and quality of our services. We provide you with high-speed connection, guaranteed availability, and professional support.

  1. VPS servers Windows/Linux for 49₽.

  2. Launch in 3 minutes - on fast NVME drives.

  3. Suitable for all tasks.

Possibilities of our service

  • Deployment

  • Confidentiality

  • Rent

  • Automation

  • Fast speed

  • Quality

About data centers

  • We use the proven data centers of the company tech.ru.

  • MMTC-9 - Tier 3 standard, reserving all possible systems and 2 independent communication cables. As a result, the overall data center SLA is 99.982%.

Trust us for worry-free and efficient hosting of your project, and we will ensure its successful development.

UNDETECTABLE_PROMO
-15% discount