Review of hosting provider OneDash

Review of hosting provider OneDashGo to the partner website
Brief description
We are a modern hosting provider, operating in the market for over 3 years.
Our company specializes in renting VPS/VDS servers, as well as all related services. Renting virtual and dedicated servers for efficient work.
Automatic deployment in 3 minutes. Fast, anonymous, and convenient.
Stability and reliability are our goal. Regardless of your preferences, be assured of the reliability and quality of our services. We provide you with high-speed connection, guaranteed availability, and professional support.
-
VPS servers Windows/Linux for 49₽.
-
Launch in 3 minutes - on fast NVME drives.
-
Suitable for all tasks.
Possibilities of our service
-
Deployment
-
Confidentiality
-
Rent
-
Automation
-
Fast speed
-
Quality
About data centers
-
We use the proven data centers of the company tech.ru.
-
MMTC-9 - Tier 3 standard, reserving all possible systems and 2 independent communication cables. As a result, the overall data center SLA is 99.982%.
Trust us for worry-free and efficient hosting of your project, and we will ensure its successful development.