Proxy-Store – review of a reliable provider of proxies for various goals

Proxy-Store is a service for the rent of datacenter, residential, mobile, and public proxies. The company has been more than eight years on the market and has won clients’ trust (70% of the clients return for new orders). If you are not familiar with it, now is the time. At the end of this article, you will find a nice bonus — a discount promo code.

The service offers datacenter proxies for particular resources, like Facebook, Telegram, or LinkedIn. You do not have to overpay for access to other platforms. Their cost is lower compared to the proxies used for all sites.

Datacenter proxies are a good choice if you do not want to monitor consumed MBs. You are granted completely unlimited traffic for the entire rental term.

Add residential or mobile proxies to your cart if you need to change the IP every 10 minutes or 2-3 times a day. ISPs and mobile operators provide access to them, so it is impossible to distinguish you from the regular network user or ban.

You can find public proxies online. However, the search will take a lot of time. The Proxy-Store does it for you: we collect the list of servers and update it during the entire period of use (delete inoperable ones and add new ones). All the proxy types available online get into the list (not only datacenter proxies).

Why the Proxy-Store clients recommend the service to their friends

The refund is guaranteed within 24 hours after the purchase if proxies do not suit you (the only exception is trial packages for residential and mobile bandwidth proxies) There are regular discounts on renewal of the datacenter proxies that do not require promo codes: 20% off the manual renewal and 25% off the autorenewal If you do not use all the traffic of a bandwidth proxy, you can add a new traffic package to the current order, and it will sum up with the remainder 150+ locations are available to choose The proxies support both HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 protocols Knowledgeable technical support (not a bot) offers individual solutions for each request 24/7. If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact us via the chat on the site.

How to get a discount from the Proxy-Store

We recommend paying particular attention to the proxy specifications and terms of service first and only then to the discounts. Although it is always more enjoyable to order with a discount. To get a bonus:

follow the link

add proxies you want to the cart

enter the “UNDETECTABLE” promo code before the checkout and get a 10% discount on all residential proxies.

You can find more promo offers for other proxy types in the Proxy-Store Telegram channel.