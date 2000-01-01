Proxy302 - proxy service review

Proxy302 - A Wise Choice If You Love Flexibility!

Proxy302 is an IP self-service marketplace offering global proxies with pay-as-you-go services. We provide a variety of proxy types and ways to pay for them. With over 2,000 servers in over 240 countries, it meets various needs worldwide. (Free trial is available)

For more details, please visit our official website. Here is a brief introduction of the features of Proxy302's services.

Types of Proxies:

Rotating Residential Proxies (Charged by Traffic). Allow access to over 65 million IP addresses from homes across more than 240 countries. With these proxies, your IP changes every 3 to 5 minutes. Rotating Residential Proxies (Charged by IP). Your IP changes regularly within 24 hours. You get unlimited data after setting up a new IP. If the proxy fails within three minutes, you will receive a refund. Static Residential IP (Charged by Traffic). These IPs come from actual home internet connections worldwide, ensuring your accounts remain secure and easy to manage. Static Residential IP (Charged by IP). Perfect for activities requiring 24-hour connectivity like managing social media accounts or live broadcasting on platforms such as YouTube and TikTok. Static Data Center IP (Charged by Traffic). This plan has no time limit. Static Data Center IP (Charged by IP). This plan offers unlimited data once your IP is set up, making it ideal for high-traffic demands such as live streaming or ensuring websites operate seamlessly.

Pricing for Rotating Residential Proxies:

Pricing for Static IP:

Free trial

We offer a $1 free trial for every new user on all services.

Key Advantage of Proxy302:

Pay-As-You-Go, no subscription needed, full access to all types of proxy,

Free trial available for every new user,

Price: from $0.15/IP,

Auto-refund policy if an IP expires in less than three minutes,

Supports HTTP and Socks5,

Payment accepted: Major credit card, Alipay and USDT,

Access the globe anytime with the Proxy302 APP,

Free Chrome proxy extension is available,

24/7 online service provided.

