ProxyEmpire - review of the proxy service

The ProxyEmpire service allows businesses and individual users to gather public data using a wide range of proxy types. All types of proxies are available in the service, including rotating residential, static residential, rotating mobile, dedicated mobile, and rotating data center proxies. ProxyEmpire offers proxies with granular targeting in over 170 countries, allowing users to select proxies by country, region, city, and internet service provider to gather geo-specific data for their business. The most popular use cases for proxies include web scraping, managing multiple social media accounts, and more.

In this review, we will examine the main advantages and disadvantages of the ProxyEmpire service and compare it to alternative solutions on the market.

Advantages of ProxyEmpire Service

The ProxyEmpire service has several advantages that make it one of the best in its field. Here are some of them:

High-quality proxies : ProxyEmpire provides access to over 9 million residential and mobile IP addresses, as well as nearly 200,000 data center proxies. These proxies are fast, reliable, and anonymous, suitable for any data collection purposes. As many customers note in their reviews, the quality of ProxyEmpire proxies is unmatched in the market.

Flexible targeting : ProxyEmpire allows users to select proxies based on various parameters such as country, region, city, and internet service provider. This enables gathering data that corresponds to specific geographic regions or demographic groups. ProxyEmpire also offers the option to order proxies in any location if it is not available in the standard pool.

Unlimited traffic rollover : ProxyEmpire is the only provider that offers unlimited transfer of unused traffic to the next month. This means you don't lose your money if you haven't used the purchased traffic volume within a month. You can use it at any time in the future without additional payment.

Flexible payment options : ProxyEmpire offers various payment options, including credit cards, PayPal, Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies. You can choose the payment method that is most convenient for you. ProxyEmpire also offers discounts for purchasing a large number of proxies or traffic.

Excellent support: ProxyEmpire has friendly and professional support that is always ready to assist customers with any questions. Support is available online 24/7, and you can contact them via chat, email, or phone. As many customers note in their reviews, ProxyEmpire support responds quickly and resolves any issues.

Disadvantages of ProxyEmpire Service

Despite its many advantages, the ProxyEmpire service also has some drawbacks to consider when choosing a proxy provider. Here are some of them:

High price : ProxyEmpire is not the cheapest provider on the market, especially if you want to use static residential proxies. You have to pay not only for traffic but also for each IP address you want to use. The minimum traffic volume you can purchase is 1 GB for $15, and the minimum price for one IP address is $2 per month. Compared to other providers that offer proxies for $3-5 per month with unlimited traffic, ProxyEmpire is quite expensive.

Complex interface : ProxyEmpire has a complex and not very intuitive interface, which can make it difficult for beginners to use proxies. You have to understand different types of proxies, configure various parameters, monitor your balance and traffic. There is also no option to test proxies before purchasing, which can be risky if you are unsure about the quality of the proxies.

Limited documentation: ProxyEmpire does not provide detailed documentation or guides on using proxies for different purposes. You have to search for information on the internet or contact support if you have any questions or issues with proxies. This can be inconvenient if you want to start using proxies quickly and easily.

Alternatives to ProxyEmpire Service

ProxyEmpire is not the only proxy provider on the market, and it has competitors that also have their own advantages and disadvantages. Here are some of them:

Luminati : Luminati is one of the most well-known and popular proxy providers, with the largest pool of residential and mobile IP addresses - over 72 million. Luminati also offers data center and static residential proxies, as well as various web scraping tools such as Luminati Proxy Manager, Data Unblocker, and Data Collector. Luminati has high-quality proxies, flexible targeting, excellent support, and multiple payment options. However, Luminati is also one of the most expensive providers, requires complex registration and verification, and has limited traffic transfer.

Smartproxy : Smartproxy is another well-known and reliable proxy provider that offers access to over 40 million residential and 10 million data center IP addresses. Smartproxy also offers flexible targeting, unlimited traffic transfer, a user-friendly interface, and various payment options. Smartproxy has more affordable prices than Luminati but is still more expensive than some other providers. Smartproxy also does not offer mobile and static residential proxies and has limited support.

Oxylabs: Oxylabs is another major and high-quality proxy provider that offers access to over 100 million residential, 2 million data center, and 1.5 million mobile IP addresses. Oxylabs also offers static residential proxies, as well as various web scraping solutions such as Real-Time Crawler, Next-Gen Residential Proxies, and Web Scraper. Oxylabs has high-quality proxies, flexible targeting, excellent support, and multiple payment options. However, Oxylabs is also one of the most expensive providers, requires a minimum package of $300 per month, and has limited traffic transfer.

Conclusion

ProxyEmpire is one of the best services for gathering public data using proxies. It offers various types of proxies, high quality, flexible targeting, unlimited traffic transfer, flexible payment options, and excellent support. However, ProxyEmpire also has some disadvantages, such as high price, complex interface, and limited documentation. Therefore, before choosing the ProxyEmpire service, it is worth comparing it with alternative solutions on the market, such as Luminati, Smartproxy, and Oxylabs, and selecting the one that best suits your goals and budget.