Guide article about Proxymus.net service together with Undetectable

Whether you're just starting your journey in browser and computer data anonymization or you're already a professional looking for a convenient service and application to optimize your processes, this article is for you. We’re going to introduce you to the settings of what we believe are the most convenient tools that will help you streamline the process of anonymization. This guide is designed for both beginners and professionals. After all, it’s much easier to deal with settings when you have a simple and clear instruction at hand.

Today, protecting privacy and ensuring anonymity online are becoming increasingly important. This is especially true for specialists in marketing, data scraping, traffic arbitrage, and other fields that require frequent switching between accounts and regions. One of the best solutions for this is to use proxy services along with anti-detect browsers. In this guide, we will explore how to efficiently work with Proxymus.net in combination with Undetectable, and highlight the key advantages of these tools.

Fast and Reliable Proxy Provider

Proxymus.net - is a modern and reliable service offering high-quality mobile, server, and residential proxies with global coverage. The service provides IP addresses that are perfect for various tasks: from bypassing geo-restrictions to protecting personal data when working with social networks and websites. Among its advantages are:

High speed and stability. Proxymus.net servers provide fast data transmission with minimal delays, which is crucial for tasks requiring large amounts of traffic.

servers provide fast data transmission with minimal delays, which is crucial for tasks requiring large amounts of traffic. Large pool of IP addresses. Users have access to mobile and residential IPs in more than 120 countries, allowing flexible configuration for work in different regions. You can choose the required geolocation for any task — whether it’s accessing websites restricted in your country or bypassing regional blocks. This is particularly relevant when creating bots or filling social media groups with followers from specific regions.

Users have access to mobile and residential IPs in more than 120 countries, allowing flexible configuration for work in different regions. You can choose the required geolocation for any task — whether it’s accessing websites restricted in your country or bypassing regional blocks. This is particularly relevant when creating bots or filling social media groups with followers from specific regions. Reliable residential, server, and mobile proxies. Proxymus.net offers both residential and mobile IPs, making it ideal for industries such as traffic arbitrage, marketing, SMM, and cybersecurity. The proxy servers are highly trusted by websites, reducing the risk of account bans and ensuring a high degree of anonymity.

offers both residential and mobile IPs, making it ideal for industries such as traffic arbitrage, marketing, SMM, and cybersecurity. The proxy servers are highly trusted by websites, reducing the risk of account bans and ensuring a high degree of anonymity. No logs. Full data privacy is a key aspect of working with Proxymus.net . Your actions are not tracked, and information is not shared with third parties.

Full data privacy is a key aspect of working with . Your actions are not tracked, and information is not shared with third parties. High uptime (99.9%) — ensuring stable connections and minimizing the risk of "burnt-out" IP addresses.

— ensuring stable connections and minimizing the risk of "burnt-out" IP addresses. Support for various protocols. Proxies support HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 protocols, making them versatile for any task or platform.

Proxies support HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 protocols, making them versatile for any task or platform. User-friendly interface and easy setup. The service offers an intuitive interface for managing proxies, where all necessary settings — from choosing geolocation to IP configuration — are in one place. You can easily organize proxy usage for any software, including anti-detect browsers like Undetectable .

The service offers an intuitive interface for managing proxies, where all necessary settings — from choosing geolocation to IP configuration — are in one place. You can easily organize proxy usage for any software, including anti-detect browsers like . Full compatibility with anti-detect browsers like Undetectable, making Proxymus.net the perfect solution for anonymous internet activity.

What do we need an Undetectable Anti-detect browser for?

Undetectable - is a specialized browser that allows you to create a large number of profiles with individual characteristics within a single application by using fingerprint substitution technology . Thanks to the browser's wide range of features, the Undetectable browser is an excellent tool for working with multiple accounts on various web resources without the risk of being blocked or de-anonymized.

How does this browser work? The program creates multiple virtual profiles, each with unique parameters such as screen resolution, language, time zone, browser fingerprints, operating system data, hardware information, language settings, and more. Due to the substitution of these characteristics, website security systems perceive the created profiles as separate real users, preventing their actions from being blocked.

The advantages of using Undetectable with Proxymus.net proxies are clear: each browser profile can be linked to its own IP address, significantly reducing the risk of being blocked and enhancing online security.

Main functions of Undetectable:

Complete fingerprint substitution;

Simultaneous support for up to 5,000 profiles;

Mass import and export of data (proxies, cookies, bookmarks);

API support for full automation;

Storing profiles on your own server.

Now, let’s take a look at how to integrate purchased proxies from Proxymus.net with the Undetectable anti-detect browser for secure and private browsing.

Guide for Setting Up Proxymus.net Proxies in the Undetectable Browser

Step 1: Register and Obtain Proxies from Proxymus.net

First, you need to register on Proxymus.net and select the appropriate plan. Depending on your tasks, you can purchase mobile, server, or residential proxies with the necessary geolocation. Choose the desired category, determine the country, the number of proxies, and the usage period.

After selecting and paying for the service, you will gain access to a control panel where you can configure your proxy connections. It’s most effective to use mobile and residential proxies with Undetectable. For beginners, here’s a quick explanation: residential proxies are essentially real IP addresses assigned to actual people, making them appear highly legitimate to various blocking systems. The same applies to mobile proxies, as your IP will be seen as coming from a smartphone.

However, the final choice depends on the number of factors and tasks you aim to accomplish. Fortunately, Proxymus.net offers a wide selection of high-quality addresses and providers. So far, there hasn’t been a case of receiving an IP from any blacklist. But enough about the theory, let’s move on to the practical part. Now, on to the next step.

Step 2: Proxy Setup

After purchasing proxies, copy the connection details: IP address, port, login, and password. You will need this information to connect to the proxy in the Undetectable browser.

Step 3: Integrating Proxies with Undetectable

Open the anti-detect browser Undetectable on your device. To start, we need to create a new profile, which can be done by clicking the button named accordingly. Specify a profile name and a folder for organizing profiles in groups. This is very convenient, especially when your work involves different tasks, as keeping everything in one place can decrease efficiency.

Next, you will configure how the specific browser profile should look, so feel free to set all the parameters—from the operating system to the details of the simulated computer. It's also handy that there is a notes section, where we recommend leaving comments since it’s easy to forget important details when creating multiple profiles.

Once you've set up the browser fingerprint, it’s time to hide your IP address using the proxies purchased from Proxymus.net. Here, you have two options for how to proceed. Let’s take a closer look at both.

Method 1: Manual Setup

In this step, we need to navigate to the "Proxy" section. It might not be immediately obvious in this window, so we’ve included a corresponding screenshot to help guide you. You can access this section by clicking the button that looks like a person and a gear.

Here, you can manually add a new proxy server.

In the "Proxy" category, select "New Proxy" from the dropdown list.

category, select "New Proxy" from the dropdown list. In the window that opens, specify the connection type (HTTP(S) or SOCKS5).

Paste the previously copied data from Proxymus.net. Note that the login and password are not entered in separate fields. You will need to enter everything in one line: IP address, port, login, and password. Undetectable provides formatting suggestions when you hover over the field, but for your convenience, here's an example of the correct format: IP_address:port:login. Replace these with your details (e.g., 70.3.2.19:4577:eruy).

Note that the login and password are not entered in separate fields. You will need to enter everything in one line: IP address, port, login, and password. provides formatting suggestions when you hover over the field, but for your convenience, here's an example of the correct format: Replace these with your details Save the settings by clicking the "Create" button.

We also recommend testing the proxy’s functionality using the corresponding button on the left side of Undetectable. We've highlighted it with a circle in the image. If successful, a country flag will light up. If you see a cross instead, something went wrong or the proxy isn't working. We’re sure you’ll get it right!

Method 2: Bulk Import

If you have multiple proxy connections, you can export this list from your Proxymus.net dashboard into a .txt file.

In the "My Proxies" section, there is a button labeled "Export."

Indicate the export format. Here, you can either export the data directly or save it as a text file. Fortunately, detailed explanations of the export format are provided directly in the export window. Click the "Export" button, specify the file name, and choose the location on your computer where the file will be saved.

Next, open the Undetectable program.

On the left side of the window, you'll find a row of key buttons. The one we’re interested in is labeled "Proxy". We've indicated its location with an arrow in the image.

Click the "Import" button in the Undetectable browser and select the proxy file you previously saved. All the proxy information will be automatically imported, and you'll be able to use them for your work. The list of proxies will appear in the corresponding window of the program. Please note that bulk import in the Undetectable program is available starting from the Basic plan. So, if you don’t have it yet and are still testing, please refer to the previous step of our guide and fill in all the details manually.

Step 4: Connection Check and Profile Selection

After adding the proxies, make sure the connection is correctly established. The status of the connection will be displayed as "Active" in the Undetectable browser. Another way to check is available directly in the window where you fill in the details about the browser snapshot and proxy itself. The corresponding button looks like two arrows. For convenience, we’ve made a screenshot for you.

Now you can link the proxies to the required profile and start working. If any issues arise, double-check the data you entered, as errors usually stem from incorrect information. If the problem persists, reach out to support.

You can also perform an additional check of your connection using third-party services. For example, with a large number of addresses, you can randomly verify IP compliance and the degree of anonymization. A service like www.whoer.net can be useful for this. If the IP address matches the one you purchased from Proxymus.net, everything is working successfully. Additionally, pay attention to the level of anonymity. As expected, everything should work perfectly.

Conclusion

Using proxies from Proxymus.net together with the Undetectable anti-detect browser is an excellent way to ensure anonymity and security on the internet. Whether your goal is traffic arbitrage, managing multiple accounts, or safe browsing, this combination of tools will provide you with reliable protection and high productivity.