PUSH.EXPRESS – CRM System Review

PUSH.EXPRESS stands out as a comprehensive solution for delivering intelligent push notifications through Android and iOS applications, websites, and progressive web applications (PWA). It is designed to increase user engagement and significantly improve return on investment (ROI) for traffic through targeted and intelligent push notifications.

Event-driven automated push notifications: PUSH.EXPRESS allows for the automation of push notifications after specific events such as installations, registrations, and purchases. This feature enables timely interaction with users based on their actions, contributing to an increased conversion rate.

Audience segmentation: The service offers advanced audience segmentation capabilities, allowing companies to tailor their messages based on user behavior, activity, and response to events. This ensures that the right message reaches the right user at the right time, enhancing personalization and effectiveness.

A/B testing and analytics: With PUSH.EXPRESS, companies can set up push notification funnels, conduct A/B tests to determine the most effective messages, and analyze the impact of notifications not only on clicks but also on registrations, purchases, and other important business metrics. This data-driven approach helps optimize strategies for maximum impact.

Accessibility and scalability: The platform offers a competitive pricing model, charging $2 per thousand active installations, ensuring that companies only pay for users actively using their application. This makes PUSH.EXPRESS an accessible and scalable option for businesses of any size.