PYPROXY - review of the proxy service

PYPROXY is a service that provides high-quality proxies for various purposes such as web scraping, social media management, marketing, and more. Proxies act as intermediaries between your computer and the internet, allowing you to hide your real IP address and geolocation, bypass restrictions and blocks, and enhance security and anonymity online. PYPROXY offers different types of proxies, including:

Datacenter Proxies - proxies located in data centers that offer high speed and stability but may be easily detected by some websites.

Static ISP Proxies - proxies owned by internet service providers that mimic real IP addresses of residents in specific countries and cities, increasing their reliability and stealthiness.

Residential Proxies - proxies that use IP addresses from real home devices connected to the internet, making them the most authentic and difficult to detect, but they may have lower speed and stability.

Advantages and Disadvantages of PYPROXY

Advantages of PYPROXY:

Large pool of IP addresses in over 200 countries and regions worldwide, allowing you to choose proxies based on specific criteria and goals.

High-quality proxies that are tested for functionality and availability before being provided to clients.

Flexible pricing plans suitable for different budgets and needs, including an unlimited package with unlimited traffic and bandwidth.

Useful features such as counting, bulk generation, proxy customization, and more.

Good customer support that resolves issues and inquiries promptly.

Disadvantages of PYPROXY:

Lack of live support and online chat, which can hinder communication with the service in case of urgent problems or requests.

Some proxies may be unavailable or unstable depending on the region or website they are used with.

No money-back guarantee if the client is unsatisfied with the quality or quantity of proxies.

Customer Reviews of PYPROXY

Customers leave various reviews about PYPROXY on different platforms such as Trustpilot and Slashdot. The majority of reviews are positive, praising the service for the quality, speed, and reliability of proxies, as well as for the good service and support. For example, one customer wrote: "It’s worth the money. I use proxy to manage social media accounts. I tried many proxy providers, and it proves pyproxy is my best choice. Their static ISP proxies are terrific. I renew the IPs every month. My accounts perform well with their proxies."

However, there are also negative reviews that complain about poor proxy performance, lack of live support, difficulty of use, and the absence of a refund policy. For instance, one customer wrote: "They are selling data center proxies instead of Static ISP proxies and fooling their customers. Do not buy their proxy. It won’t work on any site which needs a residential IP. Their proxy is easily detectable. Go to check their proxy by ip2location, and you will see their proxy will show up as datacenter, proxy type= VPN, and a lot more. Worst customer service, no live chat, and no refund policy. If you buy their proxy, your money will go to dust, you will be trapped. Not recommended."

Conclusion

PYPROXY is a service that can be useful for those in need of high-quality proxies for various purposes. The service has its advantages and disadvantages that should be considered when choosing a pricing plan and proxy type. Customers leave diverse reviews about PYPROXY, which can be read on different websites to form your own conclusion about the service.