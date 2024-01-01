RentAcc: an overview of the arbitrage service

Constantly waiting for a manager to respond to account creation and replenishment can be tedious. RentAcc offers automation of these processes, allowing you to quickly manage accounts and virtual cards through your personal cabinet, bypassing long waits.

RentAcc service description

RentAcc is an agency account and virtual card rental service with an automated platform for instant account funding and retrieval.

With RentAcc, you can find traffic sources for any vertical (e.g. Gambling, Betting, Dating, eCommerce, etc.). A convenient personal cabinet will help you manage your accounts independently (creation, replenishment, balance transfer between accounts), and an additional tool - Telegram bot - will allow you to quickly receive notifications and alerts about the status of your accounts, balance status and much more.

All processes such as creating new accounts, transferring balances and replenishing sources are automated and available in your personal cabinet. Moreover, you can integrate a Telegram bot into your team group, which will instantly send messages about successful replenishments, account creation, balance transfers and other important events.

A unique feature of RentAcc is a convenient self-designed platform for working with accounts and virtual cards, which provides a high level of comfort and efficiency.

Advantages of RentAcc service

Let's take a look at a number of advantages of the RentAcc service:

Integration with advertising platforms via API. All requests through the RentAcc platform are executed instantly: replenishment, transfer, creation of accounts, etc. (API is not set up with all sources). (API is not set up with all sources).

All popular traffic sources in a single interface.

Balance management of all accounts and virtual cards from one platform

Transparent statistics / available financial reporting:

Daily spend by account, amount of deposits, balance transfers between accounts and sources - all available on the platform in clear and real time.

Accounts under White hat and Black hat verticals.

Issuance of virtual cards to pay for Facebook ads, Google ads and more

Instant funding of platform balance via usdt.

For large clients RentAcc offers unique conditions: commission up to 0% and the possibility of receiving a cashback.

FAQ

How to rent an agency account?

To start working with us, you need to write to us in Telegram. Then we will contact you and give you detailed instructions on how to get access to your account and launch your first advertising campaign.

What are the limits on agency accounts?

There is no daily spend limit on our agency accounts, you can scale in the moment and without limits.

In which traffic sources do you have agency accounts?

Our service provides agency accounts in the following sources:

Meta - an advertising platform that combines the advertising capabilities of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Audience Network social networks operated by Meta (formerly Facebook Inc.).

Moloco - a new in-app platform that places your ads on IronSource, AppLovin, Vungle, Unity and others.

BIGO - a mobile advertising platform that places ads on Likee, Imo, Bigo Live apps.

Kwai - an advertising platform with a billion active audience, it is considered an analog of TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat.

Google - a powerful and flexible online advertising platform that allows advertisers to engage users through a variety of channels including Google's search network, partner sites, YouTube, mobile apps and more.

Mintegral is a global advertising platform specializing in mobile advertising and app monetization.

Any questions? Write to us in TG-bot we will answer all your questions and help you with the first launch of advertising.

Contacts:

RentAcc's Telegram channel - https://t.me/rentacc_agency

Chat with tech support - https://t.me/rentacc_bot