ROIstat - CRM System Review

ROIstat is an artificial intelligence-based marketing analytics service that analyzes all of your advertising campaigns down to the level of profitability. ROIstat collects data from customer CRM systems, advertising channels, and websites. In a matter of seconds, ROIstat generates reports on 40+ business metrics, providing marketing analytics from every keyword to the final sale. ROIstat allows you to determine whether your paid advertising is generating any profit, which in turn helps companies using ROIstat to allocate their advertising budget more effectively and increase their revenue.

What are the advantages of ROIstat?

The ROIstat service offers several advantages for marketers and business owners, such as:

Tracking the effectiveness of all advertising channels, including contextual, targeted, social, email advertising, and more.

Determining the cost of customer acquisition (CAC) and return on marketing investment (ROI) for each channel, campaign, ad, and keyword.

Automatically distributing leads to managers and tracking conversion rates at all stages of the sales funnel.

Integration with popular CRM systems, web analytics services, messengers, and call tracking.

A convenient and user-friendly interface that allows for easy configuration and viewing of reports based on various parameters.

Fast and high-quality technical support to assist with installation, integration, and any other inquiries.

What do users say about ROIstat?

Users who use the ROIstat service leave positive reviews about its performance. On the Startpack website, you can find over 290 reviews from real users who recommend ROIstat and praise its functionality, reliability, convenience, appearance, price, and support. The average rating of the service is 4.9 out of 5 stars. On the G2 website, you can also find user reviews about ROIstat, confirming its high quality and convenience. The average rating of the service on this site is 4.5 out of 5 stars.

How to start using ROIstat?

To start using the ROIstat service, you need to register on the roistat.com website and choose a suitable tariff plan. The service offers three tariff plans: Start, Business, and Premium, which differ in functionality, number of websites, channels, counters, and other parameters. Prices for the tariffs start at $239 per month. After registration and payment of the tariff, you need to install counter codes on your website, integrate the service with CRM systems and advertising channels. Detailed instructions can be found on the website or you can contact technical support specialists. After completing these steps, you can start viewing and analyzing marketing analytics reports and optimize your advertising strategy.

Conclusion

ROIstat is a powerful and user-friendly marketing analytics service that helps companies increase their profits through effective allocation of their advertising budget. The service allows you to track all advertising channels, determine their cost and return, control the sales funnel, and integrate with various services. Users who use ROIstat leave positive reviews about its performance and recommend it to others. To start using ROIstat, you need to register on the website, choose a tariff plan, install counter codes, and integrate the service with CRM systems and advertising channels. The service provides detailed instructions and high-quality technical support for this. ROIstat is a service worth trying if you want to improve the efficiency of your marketing and increase your revenue.