Shakes Pro - affiliate network review

Shakes Pro is an affiliate network that provides affiliates with high-converting offers in the nutra niche. The service also has exclusive partnerships with many advertisers, giving affiliates the opportunity to test private offers with Shakes Pro.

Shakes Pro is perfect for those who want to earn money by selling high-quality and certified health and beauty products, such as protein shakes, vitamins, detoxes, and more. The service offers high commissions, fast payouts, personalized support, and access to the best landing pages and creatives.

How to Work with Shakes Pro?

To start working with Shakes Pro, you need to complete a simple registration on the service's website. After that, you can choose a suitable offer from the catalog, get your affiliate link, and start driving traffic. The service supports various traffic sources, such as Facebook, Google, Instagram, TikTok, and others. You can also order a custom landing page or pre-landing page for your offer.

Shakes Pro provides affiliates with convenient and transparent statistics on their campaigns, as well as the ability to track conversions based on various parameters, such as country, device, browser, and more. The service also has its own CRM system, which helps increase customer retention and repeat purchases.

Advantages of Shakes Pro over Other Affiliate Networks

Shakes Pro has several advantages over other affiliate networks in the nutra niche, such as:

Exclusive high-converting offers that are not available in other networks

High commissions and fast payouts through various methods, including WebMoney, PayPal, Payoneer, and others

Personal support and campaign optimization assistance from experienced managers

Access to the best landing pages and creatives, as well as the ability to order custom solutions

Own CRM system that increases affiliates' LTV and ROI

Conclusion

Shakes Pro is an excellent choice for those who want to earn money by selling high-quality and in-demand nutra products. The service offers affiliates unique offers, high commissions, fast payouts, personalized support, and access to the best tools for working with traffic. If you want to join Shakes Pro, register on the service's website and start earning today.