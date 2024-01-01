SMS-Activate: virtual numbers for any registrations

SMS-Activate is the service with the largest volume of virtual numbers.

Virtual numbers are a necessary consumable for multiaccounting. Nowadays, any valuable service, if it is a website or app, asks for verification by a phone number. Unfortunately, the OTP activation market is not always ready to satisfy the needs of traffic arbitrage, farming and other specialists who deal with accounts. The sphere is complicated, algorithms for fighting bots are becoming more and more strict, and the requirements for the quality of SIM cards (geo, operator, and so called “purity”) are growing.

SMS-Activate platform of virtual numbers shows flexibility and willingness for changes among all the others. Constant updates of technologies and operation logic help to provide a high percentage of successful sms reception and satisfy other needs of experts working with virtual numbers.

What problems may arise when using virtual numbers and how SMS-Activate solves them

SMS is not delivered

As for most of the top-demanded messengers and social networks within the last 2-3 years, the success of registration mostly depends on users. You can control the quality of proxies, using an anti-detect browser, specialized software and other solutions. If all the details are taken into consideration and the code is still not received, then the problem is the quality of numbers.

To solve the problem with numbers' quality, SMS-Activate has prioritized physical numbers over virtual (protocol) ones. What is the difference and the gist:

Physical disposable numbers are connected to sim cards which are in the hands of a provider. They are offered for sale through GSM equipment and activation service software. Such numbers are much better controlled, the activation history is recorded by the intermediary service, SIM cards remain stable operation until the code is received and are often available for reactivation (if you need to regain access to a number). Protocol numbers, on the other hand, provided through a third-party software and are much less predictable. They are common in all services because they are available and most often they work as well. At least for non-top services.

Due to the new SMS-Activate policy, physical numbers are provided to all users first. Virtual ones are available only in the absence of physical numbers. This has allowed the service to increase the number of successful sms activations by 20%.

Numbers are out of stock

Abnormally high demand for a combination of a certain service and country is a common phenomenon. When a new combination to get conditionally free traffic appears, or numbers of a popular country no longer receive codes, the demand for accounts rises and the numbers run out. Suppliers are often not willing to sell scarce numbers at a fixed price. They hold them back in order to sell them among a narrow circle of customers with a their own price markup.

This problem is solved by the Free Price option, which creates a free market on SMS-Activate. Users can increase the price to an affordable level, and unlock access to more numbers. It's necessary to understand that suppliers wouldn't provide numbers at a fixed price anyway, so this is the only chance to buy necessary numbers at peak demand with the guarantee by an intermediary service.

Also, the platform has recently minimized its commission for physical numbers of Telegram, which is the service with the highest demand. Suppliers now have a choice: lower the price for users and sell faster, or keep the price at the same level, but with a higher profit margin. In this way SMS-Activate plans to attract new responsible suppliers and avoid price increases.

A service uses an alternative verification method

Verification by the last digits of an incoming call or by voice (a call is received and a code is dictated) are considered more difficult to bypass and are used more often. Verification by call has been implemented on SMS-Activate, and starting from 2024 the service also shows a dictated code. Thus, all three methods of mobile verification are also suitable for registration with a virtual number.

When your income depends on the success of sms activations, you should trust a reliable product. SMS-Activate is exactly such a platform. 10 years on the market, own team of experienced developers, focus on the needs of wholesale clients. All these characteristics are the guarantee of stable and predictable work. Find out more about the platform on the SMS-Activate website.

Other advantages of SMS-Activate