SuperNovaProxy - review of the proxy service

Learn more about the service

SuperNova is a brand new service offering high quality resident and mobile proxies for $1.5 per 1Gb with geolocation in over 130 countries and over 3 million IP addresses.

The price is the most competitive on the market, and SuperNova has achieved this level due to the availability of its own infrastructure. The service is independent of vendors, which allows it to offer the fairest proxy prices while ensuring a high level of service quality.

SuperNova provides ideal solutions for users looking to efficiently expand their online business operations, whether it be blockchain bypassing, data collection or automation of the processes.

Service Features

Advantages of SuperNova:

Affordable price: SuperNova offers the most affordable proxy rate without sacrificing quality only $1.5 for 1Gb.

Wide choice of geo: Access IP addresses from over 130 countries for the ultimate flexibility.

Over 3 million IP addresses: A wide range of choice for every need.

High Quality: SuperNova guarantees reliable, fast and anonymous proxies, allowing you to focus on your work.

Multiple types of proxies all in one service: resident, mobile, and datacenter. You can also set up the rotation for your proxy.

Protocol support: supports SOCKS5, SOCKS, HTTP, as well as IPv4 for you to be flexible in using.

Caring support: the SuperNova team is always available to answer your questions about proxy and beyond, ensuring a comfortable experience.

User-friendly website: the website has been designed with user-friendliness in mind, so you can easily find the information you need and customize your proxies.

Referral program: there is a rewarding referral program that can be found on the website. You can earn 30% on purchases made by users referred by you.

How to get started?

To start using our proxies, you need to:

Register on the site, confirm your email. Get access to the management panel where you can manage your proxy IPs, check and top up your balance, and create referral links. Integrate SuperNova using the suitable protocol. Done! Enjoy quality and affordable proxy solutions.

Conclusion

In conclusion, by choosing SuperNova, you get an affordable and reliable service with a great price-performance ratio. SuperNova aims to provide its customers with the best proxy solutions customized for any task. Don't miss the opportunity to buy high-quality proxies at a low price and take advantage of a wide range of geolocations. Work with SuperNova and provide your business with the tools it needs to succeed in the digital world!

For more information, please visit the official website. Expand your business with SuperNova!