Swiftproxy - proxy service review

Swiftproxy is a premier global proxy provider, offering over 80 million residential proxies and static residential proxies, covering more than 220 regions worldwide.

Need a 15% discount code from Swiftproxy?

If you're on the lookout for a discount or still undecided about your proxy provider, here's everything you need to know about Swiftproxy and its residential proxy services to help you make an informed choice.

Using reliable proxy servers in conjunction with an undetectable browser provides several benefits. Not only does it enhance the anonymity of the profiles you create, but it also allows you to select specific locations for your profiles, making your operations appear more authentic.

Furthermore, proxies help improve your workflow by reducing the likelihood of encountering IP-related issues such as blocks, bans, or CAPTCHAs. With rotating residential proxies, you can switch IPs with each request or set up sticky sessions for specific durations, depending on your needs or automation requirements.

15% Discount Code

With all these advantages, it's easy to see why proxies are essential for effective multi-account management. We're excited to introduce Swiftproxy, a trusted partner, and offer you a chance to save 15% on their residential proxies.

Here’s how you can claim this discount:

Follow this link Sign up for an account with Swiftproxy When placing an order for Swiftproxy residential proxies, enter the promo code "UNDETECTABLE15" in the appropriate field

You’ll receive a 15% discount on all your purchase as being an Undetectable Browser user. Please note that this offer applies only to Swiftproxy residential proxies.

Key Advantages of Swiftproxy

Let’s take a closer look at the key benefits and features of Swiftproxy residential proxies.

Residential Proxies

Residential proxies are Swiftproxy's most popular product, and for good reason. They offer a wide range of features and customization options at a great price, along with excellent bulk discounts and non-expiring traffic that you can use at your convenience.

Ethically sourced proxy pool (80M+ proxies across 220 countries)

Precise targeting by country, state, and city

Customizable sessions (rotating or sticky, lasting up to 180 minutes in sticky mode)

Non-expiring traffic (starting at $0.7/GB)

No long-term contracts required

You can create an unlimited number of sub-accounts, making it easier to manage team access. The account holder can assign traffic usage limitation for each sub-user, giving you full control and visibility over your team’s usage. Plus, you don’t need to split orders across multiple accounts to take advantage of Swiftproxy's discounts.

Since traffic doesn’t expire, it makes sense to buy in bulk. Swiftproxy offers discounts based on the amount of traffic purchased (up to 80% off), and these discounts stack with your 15% promo code for the best possible price.

Lastly, Swiftproxy provides 24/7 customer support through various channels, so you can rely on their assistance whenever you need it – whether it’s for proxy integration or troubleshooting. They also offer a wealth of documentation, quick-start guides, and tutorials to help you make the most of your proxies.

Static Residential Proxies

Combining the best features of residential and datacenter proxies, Swiftproxy's ISP proxies deliver great performance at a lower cost while maintaining high levels of authenticity. They are ideal for long-term projects like social media management and brand protection. Starting at $6/proxy, these proxies come with:

Unlimited traffic and sessions

Dedicated IPs and not shared

Premium internet service providers

Availability in over 40 countries

How to Integrate Swiftproxy with the Undetectable Browser

Integrating proxies with Undetectable is straightforward. You can generate a proxy list in the Swiftproxy dashboard with an unlimited number of sessions and import it into Undetectable through the Proxy Manager’s import function. Undetectable will recognize the standard host:port:login:password format.

Alternatively, you can manually add a proxy when setting up a new profile. Simply click on the Main icon, select "New Proxy," choose your proxy type (HTTP or SOCKS5), and paste the host:port:login:password details from the Swiftproxy dashboard. You can also run a quick proxy check by clicking the "Check Proxy" icon.

Swiftproxy and Undetectable – Common Use Cases

The combination of Undetectable’s powerful features and Swiftproxy’s robust performance, authenticity, and ethically sourced proxies makes them perfect for a variety of applications: