Traffic Cake: we know the recipe for profit!

Traffic Cake - is an iGaming Advertiser with exclusive offers: sports, casino, eSports. It is a direct advertiser of top casinos: Winnita (IT) and VOX (KZ), as well as an authorized partner of well-known brands such as IceCasino, Verde Casino, Vulkan Vegas and others.

Work with many GEOs, including Europe, Latam and Asia.

Rates and Payouts

Traffic Cake offers CPA, RevShare and Hybrid models, allowing affiliates to choose the most suitable monetization method. For the current affiliate market, the rates are really impressive:

CPA up to 500 euros per transaction

RevShare up to 60% of revenue from new clients

Hybrid

All payments are made weekly, without delays and in a convenient way for you. This is especially convenient for those who are actively engaged in promotion and count on quick access to profits. Traffic Cake supports many modern ways to withdraw your income, here are some of them:

Skrill

Neteller

ERC20

TRC20

Bitcoin

Capitalist

Affiliate program accepts all types of traffic, rates are discussed individually with your personal manager who is ready to provide support 24/7.

Free Apps/PWA’s

Traffic Cake provides free Apps and PWAs, so you don't need to look for intermediaries to rent - the affiliate program will provide you with everything you need.

How to register

The registration process on the Traffic Cake website is simple and intuitive:

Go to the official Traffic Cake website.

Click on the “Sign Up” button. Fill out the registration form with your contact details and information about your traffic channels.

Confirm your registration via email. After confirmation, contact your personal manager to connect the offer and discuss the terms of cooperation.

In the cabinet you can also immediately get a referral link, through which you can earn from invited webmasters.

Conclusion and contacts

Traffic Cake - is a great choice for those who want to make money from converting offers in the iGaming industry, providing a wide range of commission models and reliable support.

Tech Support:

https://t.me/CAKEsupport

Telegram:

https://t.me/taras_cake

https://t.me/CAKEmanager

SKYPE: trafficake

Social Networks: