VMCardio - virtual card service overview

VMCardio - is a virtual credit card issuing platform with API access. It offers multi type virtual cards includes VISA gift card, Mastercard vcc, visa debit card etc. Instant approval when sign up.

VMCardio virtual card platform has more than 30 card segments, supports various consumption scenarios, and serves 50,000 + users. The operation process is simple, and the card can be opened and used after registration and deposit.

VMCardio advantages:

Registration is simple, support any mainstream email and international mobile phone number registration. Easy to recharge, support USDT deposit and other mainstream third-party payment platform deposit. The cost is transparent, the minimum 10 yuan can open the card, no annual fee and monthly fee. Consumption scenarios, the platform covers more than 30 mainstream card segments, supporting a variety of overseas consumption scenarios. Safe and stable, stable operation for many years, service 50,000 + users. Various card segments, including Hong Kong and US card segments, support custom billing address, 3DS verification, etc.

What are the VMCardio platforms?

Because different card segments support different merchants, some card segments only support specific merchants for consumption, while the VMCardio platform includes more than 30 card segments that can be opened and used: 441112, 436797, 418122, 417969, 404038, 451946, 491090, 428836, 433451, 440872, 447420, 476715, 483317, 485997, 489607, 489683, 529587, 5 56150, 553231, 538738, 526144, 531993, 534786, 524897, 559292, 559666, 556371, 519075, 553370, 553437, 556167, etc., visa and Master cards issued in Hong Kong and the United States.

What merchants are supported?

There are many supported merchants, including but not limited to the following: Facebook/TikTok/Google ads pay Amazon/Walmart/Alibaba Aliexpress/Dhgate electricity tie card to pay PayPal ChatGPT Midjourney/Apple/Telegram subscriptions Alipay/Wechat Pay binding Pay Apple Pay/Google Pay binding go/AWS/Microsoft Amazon cloud server CPC ads pay an/Booking/mooted/Uber pay such as air travel.