Webshare - Proxy Service Review

Webshare - is the technology leader in enterprise proxy services for small to midsize clients, enabling deep data collection, aggregation, and analysis for businesses across the globe. It is currently one of the fastest-growing proxy providers as we're already up to over 50 000 active users in a short timespan.
With rapidly growing capabilities of the web as well as those who manipulate cyberspace to take part in illegal activities, a combination of an undetectable browser and a reliable proxy service has become essential.
Introducing our partner Webshare - the perfect solution for entry-level users as well as enthusiasts who are looking to get the best price-to-performance ratios in the entire industry. Not sure if it’s for you? Claim your free trial that you can use as long as you want (1 GB & 10 proxies per month).
The Proxies
Here are Webshare’s offerings:
- Datacenter proxies. The cheapest proxies for entry-level users looking toget the best bang for their buck.
- Residential proxies. The most reliable and efficient proxies ethically sourced from real devices and boasting over 195 locations, 30 million IPs and a 99.97% uptime guarantee.
- Static residential (ISP) proxies. Residential proxies modified to be constantly rotating and best for accessing various regional/blocked sites with the highest success rate.
- Verified proxies. Optimized specifically for scraping Google Search with combined benefits of datacenter & residential proxies.
Key Benefits of Webshare
With each proxy type, you will be granted with the following benefits:
- 30 million IP pool
- 195+ proxy locations
- HTTPS and SOCKS5 protocols supported
- IP Authentication or Password Authentication available
- 100+ GBps aggregate network
- 99.7% uptime guarantee
- Easy-to-use dashboard for beginners & industry-leading customizability for advanced users
- Free trial and premium proxies start only at $2.99/month
Webshare Special Offer + Undetectable
Looking to combine the Undetectable browser with Webshare but want to test it without any risks? We have you covered! With Webshare, you can use up to 10 premium proxies with 1 GB of bandwidth each month completely free. Claim your free trial here!
And if you are ready to transition to paid services with more capabilities and features, datacenter proxies start at $2.99/month, while residential offerings start at $6.99/month.