Webvork - review of the affiliate network

Webvork is an affiliate network specializing in health and beauty offers. Webvork has been operating since 2017 and offers its partners exclusive products, high rates, and quality support. In this review, I will talk about the advantages and disadvantages of working with Webvork, as well as share feedback from webmasters who are already collaborating with this network.

What offers are available in Webvork?

Webvork has over 200 offers in various geos, mainly in Europe and Asia. Most offers work on a Cash On Delivery (COD) model, meaning that partners receive a commission for confirmed orders, not leads. This increases the conversion and profitability of the offers. Among the offers in Webvork, you can find popular products such as:

Idealis - weight loss capsules that accelerate metabolism and reduce appetite. Idealis is available in Italy, France, and Germany, with rates ranging from 80 to 90 euros per order.

VitaVisin - eye drops that improve vision and protect against fatigue and irritation. VitaVisin operates in Switzerland, with a rate of 33 euros per order.

PAPILLODERM - a cream for removing papillomas and warts that effectively fights the human papillomavirus. PAPILLODERM also operates in Switzerland, with a rate of 33 euros per order.

These are just some of the offers that can be found in Webvork. All offers have high-quality landing pages and pre-landers, as well as tested scripts for call centers. Webvork also provides its partners with various promotional materials for offers, such as banners, videos, articles, etc.

What are the working conditions in Webvork?

Webvork offers the following working conditions to its partners:

Minimum payout threshold - $60.

Payout frequency - weekly upon request.

Payment methods - WebMoney, Wire Transfer, ePayments, PayPal.

Referral commission - 5% of the income of referred partners.

Tracking - proprietary platform with detailed statistics and API.

Support - a personal manager who assists with offer selection, campaign optimization, and resolving any issues.

What are the reviews about Webvork?

Webvork has many positive reviews from webmasters who work with this network. Here are some of them:

"If someone wants to start earning on nutra, don't hesitate and go to this affiliate network. They have very cool support (managers were arbitrageurs themselves, you can tell), a very good coordination center, high rates that don't get cut, and they can bump. In the personal account for each offer, there are 2 materials that can be easily whitelisted."

"This affiliate program is much better than the other two affiliate programs I had the opportunity to work with over the past 2 years. On the one hand, I don't like the two-week payout and the limited geos, but in all other aspects, they are excellent, really."

"Excellent Nutra Affiliate Network. Valuable because they are a direct advertiser with excellent technical support and their own call center."

Conclusion

Webvork is one of the best CPA networks for working with nutra. Webvork has its exclusive products, high rates, and quality support. Webvork is suitable for both beginners and experienced webmasters who want to earn from in-demand and converting offers. If you want to join Webvork, you can register on their website and gain access to the best offers in the health and beauty niche.