WhiteGen.me - service to create whitepage/safe-page for any traffic source

In this review we will talk about the service of creating safe pages for any traffic source. If you work with gray/black traffic verticals, you know that without cloaking and quality whitepage advertising offices do not live long. In some cases safepage is also used for white verticals, when you use landings or they violate the rules of the advertising network.

What types of whitepage can I order from whitegen.me?

Single-page:

Landing - landing page with any business/service

landing page with any business/service Store - sale of goods

sale of goods Showcase - 6 products on one page, with no option to go into detailed news

6 products on one page, with no option to go into detailed news Blog - articles on a topic of your choice

articles on a topic of your choice Play Market/Play Soft - applications from google play

applications from google play White-button - language selection/age confirmation/switch to social network, etc. Generated automatically with your settings.** **

Price: 5$

Mult-page (5-6 additional pages with the main content):

Landing Page - 5 pages with services/articles on a given topic

- 5 pages with services/articles on a given topic Store - 6 products in the store. You can choose to specify in the settings the functionality of the “Shopping Cart”, as much as possible similar to real online stores.

- 6 products in the store. You can choose to specify in the settings the functionality of the “Shopping Cart”, as much as possible similar to real online stores. Blog - 6 articles/news on a given topic

- 6 articles/news on a given topic Social Casino - 6 real slots or 6 regular games that can be played directly on the site. Possibility to get social casino certificate in Google for more trust.

Price: $15 / Social Casino - 20$

How and who creates the whites?

WhiteGen.me - the main advantage of this service is that all sites are created by LIVE people, it is not generators that create crooked sites with texts of poor quality.

Create an order in WhiteGen you can be sure in the quality of white page, people will fill it independently with the help of AI, check the texts, the system will scan them for stop words, a person will generate thematically pictures. Will check the adaptability of the site, console for errors, etc.

How do I place an order?

Start a bot on Telegram @whitegen_bot Select “Order whitepage” from the menu

There are 3 modes to choose from to create an order:

Quick Mode - quick mode with minimal settings, you can order only one-page sites Expert Mode - in this mode you can order all types of sites, more settings. Advanced Mode - order through the site, maximum number of settings. You can specify at once the prices on the site, the source code of pixels/cloak, etc.

Nice bonus

For new clients we have a promo code +20% on the first deposit: “undetectable”.