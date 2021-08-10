Browser Configurations: What They Are & How to Use Them

Definition

Configuration is a set of data collected based on real browsers and devices. When selecting a specific configuration in the program when creating a browser profile, all fingerprints of your system will be replaced with fingerprints from the configuration.

What is included in a configuration

Each configuration consists of the following parameters:

User-Agent

Screen resolution

WebGL parameters

Navigator parameters

HTTP headers

Fonts

Plugins

Mimetypes

Window object parameters

...and other necessary parameters for operation.

Some parameters can be randomized or disabled in the profile's system settings.

Advantages of using configurations

What makes our configurations better than randomly generated fingerprints?

In other solutions, the system fingerprint is usually generated randomly, and you don't have the ability to choose the fingerprint you need based on fine-tuned settings.

System mismatches are eliminated, so you won't be able to create a profile, for example, on iOS, with a non-existent screen resolution.

Real browser and device data, which allows you to bypass anti-fraud systems with a high probability.

Each configuration is used by only one person.

How to work with configurations in the new control panel

Different tariffs will have a limited number of free configurations available, but you can purchase each subsequent one for $1. Configurations are sold exclusively to one person.

If you have already purchased more than 50 configurations, you will receive a 5% discount on the purchase of new configurations.

More than 100 configs - 10% discount.

More than 200 configs - 15% discount.

and so on. The maximum discount of 30% remains with you if you buy more than 500 configurations.

Using configurations in Undetectable

In Undetectable, you are provided with a choice of free configurations (the number depends on the tariff), and you also have the option to connect the configurations you have purchased in the store. With the specified parameters, you can quickly select the desired configuration from the list provided.

Our interface differs from other anti-detection browsers in its simplicity and convenience. Currently, we have over 10,000 ready-made configurations, and the number is growing every day.

